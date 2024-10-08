New Study Confirms the Accuracy of BrainCheck Assess in Comparison with Widely-Used Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)

Study published in Frontiers in Psychology shows BrainCheck Assess is a reliable and accurate digital cognitive assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc., a digital health innovator delivering next-generation technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, announced a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology confirms the accuracy of BrainCheck Assess™ in a comparison with the widely-used Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Researchers found a strong Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.77 and comparable cut-off scores between BrainCheck Assess and MoCA, affirming BrainCheck Assess is a reliable and accurate digital cognitive assessment.

"This study not only reaffirms that BrainCheck Assess aligns with the gold standard in cognitive assessments, but it also demonstrates that the comparable scores and cutoff points between BrainCheck and the MoCA provide critical insights for clinical application," said Mary Patterson, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at BrainCheck. "Empowering healthcare providers to have informed discussions about cognitive impairment is fundamental to our mission. This research equips providers with the essential knowledge needed to effectively utilize our standard battery in clinical practice, enhancing patient care through precise and actionable cognitive health assessments."

BrainCheck's standard battery, BrainCheck Assess, is a FDA Class II medical device that easily and objectively detects signs of cognitive impairment, which may have association with dementias, including Alzheimer's disease. As a digital solution, BrainCheck Assess empowers providers to evaluate and track cognitive health over time – from any device, in any location.

"The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) is a widely used cognitive screening tool, but it has limitations," said Reza Ghomi, MD, MSE, Neuropsychiatrist, Department of Neurology, Institute for Neuroengineering, & eScience Institute, University of Washington, Seattle and Chief Medical Officer, BrainCheck. "Our study demonstrates that BrainCheck Assess not only matches MoCA's accuracy, it also offers key advantages: it provides a more detailed analysis of cognitive domains and seamlessly integrates with EHR systems for automated, population-level screening. BrainCheck Assess is also part of a comprehensive digital platform that simplifies the entire cognitive care process—from diagnosis to care planning—making it a more efficient and holistic solution."

In the subset analysis from previous studies, researchers found BrainCheck showed a high degree of alignment with the widely-used MoCA in differentiating normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia using commonly accepted cutoffs.

"Switching from paper-based tools to BrainCheck has completely transformed how we conduct cognitive assessments," said Bruce Lowell, MD, a geriatrician and board-certified internist at New York Hospital Queens and North Shore Hospital Manhasset. "BrainCheck not only streamlines the process, but it also enables me to monitor changes in cognitive function over time and collaborate more effectively with both patients and caregivers."

