New Study Demonstrates Biological Age Can Be Reduced With Lifestyle and Diet

A groundbreaking clinical trial shows that biological age--as measured by the DNAmAge epigenetic clock--can be reduced significantly by following a diet and lifestyle program that aims to balance DNA methylation.

NEWTOWN, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed study provides scientific evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver a reduction in biological age. Since aging is the primary driver of chronic disease, this reduction could have the power to help people live better, longer.

The study, released on April 12, utilized a randomized controlled clinical trial conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients, resulting in a statistically significant reduction of biological age--over three years younger, compared to controls.

The study was independently conducted by the Helfgott Research Institute, with laboratory assistance from Yale University Center for Genome Analysis, and the results independently analyzed at McGill University and the National University of Natural Medicine.

The study's lead author, Kara Fitzgerald ND IFMCP, stated that "the combined intervention program was designed to target a specific biological mechanism called DNA methylation, and in particular the DNA methylation patterns that have been identified as highly predictive of biological age. We suspect that this focus was the reason for its remarkable impact. These early results appear to be consistent with, and greatly extend, the very few existing studies that have so far examined the potential for biological age reversal. And it is unique in its use of a safe, non-pharmaceutical dietary and lifestyle program, control group, and the extent of the age reduction. We are currently enrolling participants for a larger study which we expect will corroborate these findings."

Leading epigeneticist Moshe Szyf PhD of McGill University and co-author on the study adds, "The uniqueness of Dr Fitzgerald approach is that her trial devised a natural but mechanistic driven strategy to target the methylation system of our body. This study provides the first insight into the possibility of using natural alterations to target epigenetic processes and improve our well being and perhaps even longevity and lifespan."

Epigenetic DNA methylation patterns have become a leading means by which scientists evaluate and track biological aging, a term used to describe the accumulation of damage and loss of function to our cells, tissues and organs. "What is extremely exciting," commented Dr. Fitzgerald, "is that food and lifestyle practices, including specific nutrients and food compounds known to selectively alter DNA methylation, are able to have an impact on those DNA methylation patterns we know predict aging and age-related disease. I believe that this, together with new possibilities for us all to measure and track our DNA methylation age, will provide significant new opportunities for both scientists and consumers."

To read the study: https://www.aging-us.com/article/202913

For background information on aging and DNA methylation: https://www.drkarafitzgerald.com/2021/04/13/biological-aging-and-methylation/

For press/interviews contact: [email protected]

