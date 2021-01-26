New Study Demonstrates Bryostatin Normalizes Autistic Spectrum Behaviors in Mice

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (OTC: SNPX), formerly Neurotrope Bioscience, Inc., announced a new report published by "Scientific Reports," an open-access journal publishing peer reviewed research through Nature.com, titled "Chronic Bryostatin-1 rescues autistic and cognitive phenotypes in the fragile X mice." This new study, in collaboration with the Fragile X Foundation and scientists in the United Kingdom, highlights that Bryostatin has potential applicability for autistic spectrum disorders.

"The results show the potential of Bryostatin to regenerate synapses in other degenerative brain disorders that produce autistic spectrum behaviors. Bryostatin's regenerative potential has been previously demonstrated during the past two decades for pre-clinical models of Alzheimer's disease (AD), stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, Parkinson's disease, and Multiple Sclerosis," stated President and Founding Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Daniel Alkon.

"In conjunction with our recent capital infusion from new and existing investors last week, we will also be exploring how Bryostatin might benefit other clinical indications, and this report is further validation of both our neuro-regenerative strategy, as well as the specific potential to treat autistic spectrum behaviors. We continue to move forward with our current NIH supported Phase 2 studies with Alzheimer's disease patients and look forward to updating investors as they progress," added Dr. Alan J. Tuchman, CEO of Synaptogenix.

The peer reviewed report can be accessed via Nature.com at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-74848-6.

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease, and preclinical studies for rare diseases such as Fragile X syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

