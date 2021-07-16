New Study Demonstrates Retia Medical's Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) Algorithm is More Accurate Than a Competing Cardiac Output Monitoring Technology in Cardiac Surgery

"The Argos device is superior to other non-invasive cardiac output monitors on the market." Tweet this

"The Argos device is superior to other non-invasive cardiac output monitors on the market and remains precise across a myriad of conditions. It quite simply is a leap forward in technology," said Dr. Benjamin Kohl, Vice Chair of Critical Care at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Kohl continued "Retia has developed a superior algorithm that enables rapid and intelligent decision-making in a single device that does not require purchase of any disposable equipment."

Off-pump coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a challenging cardiac surgery where patients experience significant hemodynamic variations. Other studies have shown that the rates of acute kidney injuries (AKIs) after cardiac surgery can range from 20% to 40% and that using hemodynamic monitors to guide care of these patients can help reduce the rates of these complications. Providing clinicians a more accurate picture of the patient's status may potentially help them further improve patient outcomes.

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical's Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBATM) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) ,the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements for critically ill adult patients, enabling clinicians to make more informed, data-driven decisions to improve outcomes. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient. Setting up the Argos requires a single cable connection and takes less than 2 minutes to start monitoring. Learn more at www.retiamedical.com.

