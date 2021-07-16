New Study Demonstrates Retia Medical's Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) Algorithm is More Accurate Than a Competing Cardiac Output Monitoring Technology in Cardiac Surgery
VALHALLA, N.Y., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical announced today the publication of a new study that further confirms the superior accuracy of its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm in comparison to a competing option. The study, published on July 10th in BMC Anesthesiology (https://bmcanesthesiol.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12871-021-01415-5.pdf) compared the accuracy of two cardiac output monitors, the Retia Argos and the Edwards Lifesciences FloTrac across 58 patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery, yielding 572 sets of cardiac output measurements from each device.
The measurements from each monitor were compared to the reference, thermodilution measurements from an invasive, pulmonary artery catheter (PAC). Both the absolute accuracy (error = 1.16 L/min) and the trending accuracy (87%) of the Retia monitor were better than the Edwards monitor (1.54 L/min and 72%, respectively). These results were statistically significant (p < 0.02).
"The Argos device is superior to other non-invasive cardiac output monitors on the market and remains precise across a myriad of conditions. It quite simply is a leap forward in technology," said Dr. Benjamin Kohl, Vice Chair of Critical Care at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Kohl continued "Retia has developed a superior algorithm that enables rapid and intelligent decision-making in a single device that does not require purchase of any disposable equipment."
Off-pump coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a challenging cardiac surgery where patients experience significant hemodynamic variations. Other studies have shown that the rates of acute kidney injuries (AKIs) after cardiac surgery can range from 20% to 40% and that using hemodynamic monitors to guide care of these patients can help reduce the rates of these complications. Providing clinicians a more accurate picture of the patient's status may potentially help them further improve patient outcomes.
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical's Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBATM) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) ,the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements for critically ill adult patients, enabling clinicians to make more informed, data-driven decisions to improve outcomes. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient. Setting up the Argos requires a single cable connection and takes less than 2 minutes to start monitoring. Learn more at www.retiamedical.com.
