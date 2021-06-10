New Study: Despite Small, Steady Increases in Latinx Students Attending Summer Learning Programs, Latinx Children's Participation Now Lags Behind Other Groups

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of 2021 will be vitally important, as students and families try to recover from the isolation, trauma, and learning loss the pandemic caused. Yet a new study that looks in-depth at summer learning in 2019 and 2020 finds that Latinx student participation in programs remains low, despite some recent growth and remarkably high parent satisfaction. Just 44% of Latinx families with children report that their child was involved in a summer learning program in 2019 – an increase from 39% in 2013 and 29% in 2008. But while 2.7 million Latinx children took part in a structured summer experience in 2019, nearly 4.4 million more would have been enrolled if a program were available to them, their parents said.

Those are among the findings from Summertime in America for Latinx Families and Communities, a household survey released today. Commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance and conducted by Edge Research, it finds that 47% of families overall report at least one of their children participated in a summer program in 2019, compared to just 44% of Latinx students.