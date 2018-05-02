New Study Examines Online Vs Offline ECG Monitoring to Detect Difficult-to-Diagnose Arrhythmia

"Monitoring Duration Vs Diagnostic Yield in Patients with Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Is Online Monitoring Better than Offline?" (Abstract #9300) will be presented by Marek Dziubiński, PhD, lead author and inventor of PocketECG, one of the world's leading mobile cardiac monitoring devices.

9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 10

Poster Session II

Poster section of the exhibition hall

HRS participants are also invited to visit the PocketECG booth (#1312) to learn more about the study and the company's complete arrhythmia monitoring solution capturing and recording the full-disclosure ECG signal, symptoms and physical activity for more complete analysis and reporting.

About PocketECG

PocketECG is the complete arrhythmia monitoring solution making precise arrhythmia diagnosis possible – complete data, analysis and reporting. Roughly the size of a smart-phone, the remote arrhythmia monitoring device captures and transmits the full-disclosure ECG signal for up to 30 days – providing the onset and offset of every arrhythmia and classifying morphology for every beat. Patient symptoms are recorded on the touch screen of the device and physical activity captured to distinguish between heart rate changes caused by physical activity and those caused by arrhythmia. PocketECG detects complex ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmia including VT, SVT, Bigeminies and Trigeminies and diagnoses Atrial Fibrillation with single beat accuracy. Results are statistically summarized in full-color holter-style reports delivered straight to the clinician through a secure online portal. For more information, visit www.pocketecg.com.

About MEDICALgorithmics S.A.

MEDICALgorithmics S.A. (WSE: MDG) is a leader in cardiac monitoring and diagnostic solutions. Its PocketECG system is used worldwide for remote monitoring of cardiac disorders, arrhythmia diagnosis, and heart-rate monitoring around the world. Other products in development include a device for cardiac rehabilitation now under FDA review, software for optimizing repetitive tasks in hospitals, and algorithms for remote interpretation of multi-lead electrocardiography (ECG) signals. Medicalgorithmics also provides services in the field of information technology, biotechnology and scientific research. Based in Warsaw, Poland, MEDICALgorithmics operates in the United States through MEDICALGORITHMICS US HOLDING CORPORATION and its US subsidiary and service provider Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring. To learn more, visit www.medicalgorithmics.com,

About Medi-Lynx

Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC, is the US service provider and subsidiary of MEDICALgorithmics S.A., delivering best-in-class cardiac diagnostic solutions and service to enable the best possible care for patients. The Company's team of highly-trained technicians and customer care specialists work seamlessly to provide round-the-clock monitoring, reporting, training and support for cardiology practices and their patients. To learn more, visit www.medi-lynx.com.

