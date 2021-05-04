New Study Finds 30% of Food and Beverage Executives Expect Another Global Pandemic in the Next Four Years

Per AIB International, 30 percent of food & beverage executives are expecting another pandemic within the next 4 years. Tweet this

"This research highlights the dramatic impacts felt by so many companies in the industry due to a lack of preparedness. Despite the understandable 'crisis fatigue' from grappling with COVID-19 over the past year, it's clear that now is time to prepare for the future and elevate critical planning to a best-in-class standard," said Steve Robert, Global Vice-President, Product Innovation, AIB International. "Should a future pandemic occur, improved preparedness will help offset some of the costs and disruption that so many operations have realized over the past year."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, AIB International launched Pandemic Prepared Certification to provide companies with best-in-class planning and protocols for supporting food safety, employee health and business continuity. The certification outlines clear, actionable, and rigorous standards developed with input from academia, government, and industry.

