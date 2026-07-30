New Study Finds 58% of Americans Feel Overwhelmed by Health Optimization & Tracking Trends

Naturepedic Research Highlights Growing Optimization Anxiety and Its Impact on Sleep and Well-Being

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified organic and EWG Verified® mattress and bedding brand, today released new findings from a national survey examining how health optimization culture is affecting Americans' mental and physical well-being. The study, commissioned for National Wellness Month, found that 58 percent of Americans feel overwhelmed by the volume of health advice and optimization trends, pointing to a growing trend of optimization anxiety.

Naturepedic partnered with North Star Inbound to survey over 2,000 adults across the U.S. about the metrics they track, how often they track them and what that tracking is doing to their mental wellbeing and sleep. While 64 percent of respondents report tracking at least one aspect of their health daily, the data suggests that this behavior may be contributing to increased stress rather than improved outcomes. The findings indicate a cultural tipping point, where the pressure to optimize health is beginning to undermine the very well-being it aims to support. In fact, more than one-third of respondents report stopping the use of a health tracker or app because it made them feel worse mentally.

Rising Optimization Anxiety Across U.S. Cities

To better understand where optimization pressure is most pronounced, Naturepedic developed an optimization anxiety score based on tracking behaviors and reported stress levels. Cities were scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest levels of anxiety.

Dallas, Texas ranked highest with a score of 99.74, followed by Austin, Texas at 97.06. Phoenix, Arizona (95.24), Houston, Texas (95.08), and Washington, D.C. (93.85) rounded out the top five. Across these cities, residents reported high levels of daily tracking, increased stress tied to health data, and greater influence from social and environmental pressures. These findings suggest that optimization anxiety is a broader cultural trend shaped by environment, expectations, and access to health technology.

Tracking Culture Is Widespread

The survey reveals that health tracking has become a near-universal behavior among Americans. Among those surveyed:

82 percent track their weight

72 percent track steps or physical activity

64 percent monitor water intake

60 percent track sleep duration

47 percent track sleep quality

Americans report worrying most about their weight and sleep, while feeling the greatest pressure to optimize their fitness and diet. Sleep duration and quality are also some of the most heavily tracked areas of health in the country. While many individuals track sleep in an effort to improve it, the pressure to achieve "perfect" sleep scores can have the opposite effect.

In addition to personal health metrics, many Americans are also monitoring environmental factors. Nearly half track sun exposure, while 43 percent monitor air quality. Others report tracking food additives, water quality, and even mold exposure.

"As wearable devices, fitness apps, and health tracking tools become increasingly embedded in daily life, many Americans are shifting from mindful self-improvement to constant self-monitoring," said Arin Schultz, Chief Growth Officer at Naturepedic. "When people become overly focused on metrics, especially around sleep, it can actually make it harder to rest and recover. Health tracking behaviors are often rooted in good intentions, but they can create a constant feedback loop that shifts focus from how people feel to how they perform."

To see the full report, visit https://www.naturepedic.com/pages/case-study/orthosomnia.

Methodology

North Star Inbound surveyed 2,009 Americans to better understand attitudes and behaviors around health optimization. Respondents were asked about the aspects of their health they track, how frequently they track them, and how tracking impacts their mental and physical health.

To calculate optimization anxiety scores, responses were weighted based on the number of metrics tracked and indicators of stress or anxiety associated with tracking. City-level scores were then averaged and scaled from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest level of optimization anxiety.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

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SOURCE Naturepedic