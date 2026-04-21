Naturepedic Encourages Textile Recycling Through Sheet Swap Program this Earth Day

Naturepedic stores to serve as free recycling centers for used sheets, encouraging a full-circle ecosystem.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified organic and EWG Verified® mattress and bedding brand, announced today that they will offer free sheet recycling services at all corporate Naturepedic retail locations from 4/25-4/26 in celebration of Earth Day. Recycling will be coordinated in partnership with Looptworks.

From 4/25-4/26, the first 20 customers per location to drop-off queen or king size sheets for recycling will receive a free set of Naturepedic sheets (up to $329 in value). Additional customers who bring in sheets of any size will receive a 50% discount on Naturepedic sheets.*

92 million tons of textile waste are generated globally each year1, with that number continuing to increase. Fewer than 1% of discarded textiles get recycled2, with textiles making up 7% of global landfill waste3. Naturepedic's Sheet Swap initiative aims to encourage shoppers to engage in sustainable home upgrade practices, while supporting textile recycling and donation.

"This partnership is a natural extension of Naturepedic's commitment to protecting both people and the planet," said Arin Schultz, Chief Growth Officer at Naturepedic. "Minimizing environmental impact is at the core of our brand, and this collaboration allows us to take that commitment even further. It's not just about our circular manufacturing processes or the organic materials we use, but what happens after our products find their way into consumers' homes. Our goal is to create solutions that are better for families today and future generations."

Textile recycling plays a critical role in reducing environmental footprints by keeping materials in circulation. Looptworks is the only operational facility in the U.S. that converts textile waste into fiber and high-quality circular products, creating a closed-loop system to conserve water and protect clean air. Looptworks' efforts have resulted in avoiding 5.6M pounds of waste and 114K metric tons of carbon emissions, and saving 3.4B gallons of water.

As the first mattress brand to achieve EWG Verified® certification, Naturepedic knows the importance of engaging in sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship. Naturepedic supports responsible sourcing for their products, as part of their "farm-to-bed" philosophy, and traces materials across the supply chain, working with trusted, vetted farmers and suppliers to ensure the highest standards are met. This includes using GOTS-certified organic cotton, which reinforces a commitment to lower emissions and safer ingredients, while reducing synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and supporting healthier soil, cleaner water and biodiversity. Additionally, Naturepedic's latex must meet GOLS or FSC® certification requirements, which ensure that forests are responsibly managed with protections for ecosystems, support local communities and workers, and bolster long-term biodiversity and forest regeneration.

*From 4/25/26-4/26/26, the first 20 customers per location who bring in a queen or king size sheet set for recycling at one of Naturepedic's 18 corporate locations will receive a free Naturepedic sheet set, valued up to $329. This free set is limited to Sateen or Percale and does not include linen or Supima offerings. Following the first 20 giveaway recipients per location, any additional customers who turn in sheets of any size will receive a 50% sheet set discount, valid through Monday, 4/27/26. All linens brought in for recycling must be freshly laundered.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

About Looptworks

Looptworks is a Certified B-Corp textile-to-textile recycling specialist offering innovative, scalable solutions for brands and organizations worldwide. Based in Gresham, Oregon, Looptworks is the first and only recycling company in the United States equipped with a circular system capable of processing multiple types of materials into a range of finished fiber products. The fully operational facility features a unique technology that transforms pre- and post-consumer textiles into high-quality recycled fibers. As a Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified company, Looptworks ensures verified recycled content and responsible processing, producing premium recycled fiber that is proudly Made in the USA. Our process starts where others end.

Media Contact

Rebecca Rohn

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1 According to UNEP

2 According to WRAP

3 Per the American Public Health Association

SOURCE Naturepedic