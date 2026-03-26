Naturepedic Brings Back Early Leadership Member as Chief Operating Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Company expands leadership, technology systems, and retail footprint as demand for certified organic sleep products increases and business shows 28% YoY growth

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic and EWG Verified® mattress and bedding brand, today announced the appointment of Charlie Beer as Chief Operating Officer. A longtime member of the company's early leadership team, Beer has returned to help guide Naturepedic through a new era of sustained growth – with wholesale business projected to grow 50% year over year.

Charlie Beer Headshot

Beer first joined Naturepedic in 2007, just three years after its founding, when the company had fewer than 20 employees. Working across customer service, sales, logistics, product development, operations, and marketing, he helped build the company from the ground up alongside founders Barry, Jeff, and Jason Cik.

"This truly feels like coming home," said Beer. "When I helped establish Naturepedic almost 20 years ago, we were primarily a mattress company. Today, Naturepedic has evolved into a multi-channel sleep and wellness brand with expanding retail, wholesale, and global supply capabilities. I'm excited to help integrate the systems and technologies needed to scale responsibly while staying true to the premier craftsmanship and mission that built this company."

After leaving Naturepedic in 2019, Beer pursued business development opportunities in biomanufacturing technology, addressing ESG challenges to help mitigate climate change and support sustainable practices. Most recently, he led IT systems, analytics and ERP operations at another organization, gaining extensive experience in enterprise technology and data-driven decision-making. He holds a degree in chemistry and is also a Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.), bringing brand-aligned expertise in chemical exposure risks, ergonomic sleep design and natural health. His commitment to low-tox, wellness-focused living informs his approach to product integrity and consumer health.

"Charlie was literally at the table helping start this company," said Arin Schultz, Chief Growth Officer of Naturepedic. "He understands our mission, craftsmanship, and our customers in a way few people can. As we've continued to grow, we needed both his deep technical knowledge to modernize operations, and his dedication to preserving Naturepedic's commitment to organic integrity and superior craftsmanship."

Naturepedic's leadership expansion comes amid strong growth and increasing consumer demand for healthier home products. The company plans to open 8-10 new corporate-owned stores in 2026, adding to its existing 26 locations.

Priority markets include major metropolitan areas aligned with customer data, with upcoming locations expected to include Philadelphia, PA and Miami, FL. Website traffic and customer analytics continue to show strong demand in urban markets, reinforcing the importance of brick-and-mortar retail where customers can experience products firsthand.

To support this next phase of growth, Naturepedic is expanding its corporate headquarters team with approximately 10 additional new hires across operations, sustainability, retail, digital, marketing, and sales, including the imminent addition of a Director of Manufacturing. These roles will support manufacturing scale, retail expansion, supply chain optimization, and enhanced digital integration across business units.

"Charlie helped build the foundation we stand on today," Schultz added. "We're confident he will help us scale thoughtfully across corporate, retail and manufacturing, keeping us true to our roots while positioning Naturepedic for the future."

To learn more, please visit naturepedic.com.

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact

Kristin Lunt

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SOURCE Naturepedic