New Study Finds a Relationship Between Eating Eggs and a Reduced Risk of Alzheimer's Dementia

For adults, eating eggs may support brain health – with research especially citing the egg's naturally rich choline content.

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in The Journal of Nutrition suggests an association between eating eggs and a reduced risk of Alzheimer's dementia in older adults.*1 These findings are important as the prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia—the most common type of dementia—is expected to increase with an aging population.2

Researchers continue to explore how diet could impact risk for Alzheimer's dementia.3 Whole eggs, with most of their nutrients found in the egg yolk, are a rich source of choline and contribute other nutrients known for supporting brain health, including the omega-3 fatty acid DHA and lutein.4,5

The study, involving community-dwelling older adults in the United States, without apparent dementia, from the Rush Memory and Aging Project cohort, reported that weekly consumption of eggs (more than one egg per week) was associated with a 47% reduction in risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia. The study included 1,024 older adults with an average age of 81.4 years. Participants' dietary habits were self-reported and other dietary factors were accounted for as part of the analysis. Over an average follow-up period of 6.7 years, 280 participants (27.3%) in the study were diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia.

Researchers reported that dietary choline was the main driver of the relationship between eggs and lower risk of Alzheimer's dementia – accounting for 39% of the association.1 One large egg contains 150 milligrams of choline,4 providing 25% of the recommended daily value.

"Eggs are one of the few commonly consumed foods that are naturally rich in choline, a nutrient that we are researching to further understand its role in supporting both cognitive development in infants and young children and maintenance during the aging process," shared Taylor Wallace, Ph.D., the principal investigator. "This study adds to the growing body of evidence that dietary choices can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of Alzheimer's dementia and supporting lifelong cognitive health."

This study builds on previous research, which found even limited egg consumption (approximately one egg per week) was linked to a slower rate of memory decline compared to those who did not consume eggs.6 This is the first time a research study suggests an association between consuming eggs and Alzheimer's dementia risk has been identified and highlights the potential of simple dietary interventions in supporting normal brain health.

This important study comes at a time when one in 10 Americans aged 45+ are currently dealing with subjective cognitive decline.7 By 2030, the number of people 65 and older with Alzheimer's dementia may grow to a projected 12.7 million.8

These results are encouraging but there are limitations to consider. Alzheimer's dementia is a complex disorder. These data show an association with reduced risk of Alzheimer's dementia, but do not establish cause-effect. This study relied on self-reported dietary data from the participants, which could have included inherent errors. Further research is needed to confirm these relationships in other diverse populations.

About the American Egg Board (AEB) and the Egg Nutrition Center

Home of The Incredible Egg, the AEB supports America's egg farmers in its mission to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education, and promotion. The Egg Nutrition Center is the AEB's science and education division. Both organizations are located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org and EggNutritionCenter.org.

* The research study was supported in part by funds from the American Egg Board's Egg Nutrition Center.

