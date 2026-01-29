New Study Finds AI Resolves Issues, but Quietly Breaks Loyalty

2026 Customer Expectations Report reveals the growing gap between efficiency and trust

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers now expect to start with AI when they need support, and in most cases, it works. But according to the 2026 Customer Expectations Report from Gladly and Wakefield Research, AI's real risk isn't failure—it's the quiet erosion of loyalty.

The national study of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that 88% of customers say their issue was resolved through AI or a hybrid AI-to-human interaction. Yet only 22% say the experience made them prefer the company. The widening gap between "resolved" and "loyal" is not about whether AI works—it's about what happens when it doesn't, and how supported customers feel through the handoff.

"Customers don't resent AI," the report notes. "They resent wasted effort. When AI loops, blocks access to a human, or forces people to repeat themselves, trust erodes—even when the issue is eventually resolved."

Key Signals from the Report

AI is now the starting point—but only on probation: 59% of customers prefer AI-powered support as their first step. But nearly half (45%) say that preference disappears the moment a human handoff feels difficult.

Resolution is not loyalty: While resolution rates appear healthy, loyalty outcomes fall sharply after AI interactions. Most companies track how quickly cases close, but few measure how customers felt getting there.

Five exchanges is the breaking point: 57% of customers expect a clear path to a human within five exchanges. Once they feel blocked or looped, the system stops feeling helpful and starts feeling obstructive.

Escalation is the real test: When customers are blocked from reaching a human, 40% give up entirely or purchase elsewhere. When handoffs are seamless, trust and spending increase.

One size does not fit all: AI tolerance varies dramatically by age and by task. Customers evaluate support by fit, not by channel.

A New Standard for AI-Powered Service

The report outlines five principles for closing the gap between resolution and loyalty—starting with making AI a starting point, not a gatekeeper.

The complete 2026 Customer Expectations Report explores how AI behaviors impact trust, loyalty, and long-term value—and what business leaders must change to close the loyalty gap.

About the Study

Wakefield Research, in partnership with Gladly, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults in January 2026 who actively use AI-powered customer support. All respondents had made an online purchase in the past 12 months, contacted customer service at least twice, and experienced at least one AI-driven support interaction.

