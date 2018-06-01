New Study Finds Avmacol®, With Ingredients That Promote Sulforaphane Production, Affects Pathways Integral To Brain Health

In a 12-week, open-label clinical trial, Avmacol's effects on urinary metabolites in children and young adults was assessed. Dr. Stephen Bent and his research team at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine identified 77 urinary metabolites that were correlated with behavioral changes and related to pathways for oxidative stress, amino acid/gut microbiome, neurotransmitters, hormones, and sphingomyelin metabolism, known to be important for brain health support.

Avmacol promotes sulforaphane production by providing glucoraphanin and active myrosinase enzyme. Sulforaphane stimulates the body's natural detoxification process and has also been shown to support additional defenses against oxidative stress and cell damage, vital for promoting brain health. Avmacol was developed by the dedicated scientists at Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc., in conjunction with a leading sulforaphane researcher, Dr. Brian Cornblatt, with over a decade of experience working with this unique phytochemical in the lab and in clinical studies. Dr. Cornblatt began studying sulforaphane while training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

As noted by Dr. Cornblatt, "Every day we are exposed to a variety of environmental challenges, including airborne pollutants from industrial and car exhausts, that can take a toll on overall cellular health and especially brain tissue. Avmacol was designed to provide the necessary ingredients for promoting the production of the phytochemical sulforaphane, associated with broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, which is known to upregulate our cellular defenses to allow us to combat a variety of stresses. Because of this, Avmacol has been chosen for use in over 20 clinical studies worldwide. To our knowledge, this was the first study to identify changes in urinary metabolites, correlating with positive support of brain health in children and young adults."

According to Dr. Troy Henderson, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc., "This clinical study is the first of many using Avmacol being conducted in the U.S. and internationally. The data extracted from these can help the medical community and consumers alike further understand sulforaphane's cell protecting benefits. Avmacol is supported by a range of translational research spanning the lab bench to ongoing human clinical trials. We look forward to sharing the results when they're published as they will shed even more light on sulforaphane's ability to promote health and wellness."

About Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. has locations in Edgewood, Maryland, and Lancaster, South Carolina and is focused on researching and developing products to promote consumer health. Since its inception in 1992, the Christian-based company has been committed to developing high quality products that are backed by sound science and extensive research. Each Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. product undergoes more than 80 quality checks.

To learn more visit www.Avmacol.com.

