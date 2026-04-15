New Study Finds Eliminating Plastic Packaging Could Raise Grocery Prices by up to 21.6%

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Consumer Institute today released a new commissioned study highlighting the critical role plastics play in keeping everyday consumer goods affordable, an issue of growing importance as families face persistent economic pressures.

The report, Material Substitution Costing Analysis, finds that removing plastic packaging from common household goods would trigger widespread price increases across the grocery aisle, raising cart costs for American families by $60.75 each trip to the grocery store.

"Plastics aren't just a convenience, they are a key reason consumer goods remain affordable and accessible," said ACI President & CEO Tirzah Duren. "At a time when families are already stretched thin, policies that ignore this reality risk making everyday essentials even more expensive."

Breakfast Costs Highlight the Impact

The study's "breakfast shock" analysis underscores the real-world impact on household budgets. Replacing plastic packaging in common family breakfast staples—like milk, bacon, and frozen fruits for smoothies—would increase costs by 24.5 percent, adding approximately $6.34 more per grocery trip for these items alone.

For many families, those recurring costs quickly add up.

Price Spikes Across Essential Goods

The research shows that price increases would be especially steep in essential categories:

Milk prices could rise by 38.3 percent

Carbonated beverages could jump by 55.1 percent

Meat and frozen staples could increase by 15 percent to 28 percent

These increases are driven not just by material costs, but by a ripple effect throughout the supply chain—including higher transportation costs, increased food spoilage, and expensive manufacturing changes.

A Regressive Impact on Families

Importantly, the study finds that rising costs would disproportionately affect lower- and middle-income households, where groceries make up a larger share of monthly spending.

"This isn't an abstract policy debate. This is about American families being able to afford breakfast, groceries, and basic household goods," said ACI's Tirzah Duren. "Affordability must remain central to any conversation about packaging and sustainability."

A Call for Balanced Solutions

The American Consumer Institute emphasizes that affordability needs to be a primary focus of all policies, including sustainability goals. The commissioned study recommends a balanced approach that recognizes the essential role plastics play in modern supply chains while continuing to explore innovation and improved waste management.

About the American Consumer Institute

The American Consumer Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting consumer welfare by evaluating the impact of public policies on consumers in a free market.

SOURCE American Consumer Institute