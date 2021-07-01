New Study Finds High-Fat Diet Alters Gut Microbiome

VENTURA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study entitled "n-6 High Fat Diet Induces Gut Microbiome Dysbiosis and Colonic Inflammation" was released to the public this week, co-authored by Dr. Sabine Hazan, creator of ProgenaBiome, a genetic sequencing research laboratory. This was done in collaboration with Dr. Ornella Selmin at the University of Arizona. This is the first of many studies on the microbiome and obesity.

The study aimed to discover whether a high-fat diet abundant in N-6 PUFA (n-6HFD) changes the makeup of our gut microbiome—the collection of bacteria and viruses that live within our guts—resulting in an increased risk of intestinal disorders. N-6 is a polyunsaturated fatty acid primarily from vegetable oils rich in linoleic acid, such as flaxseed or canola oils. The consumption of these N-6 fatty acids has increased considerably in the last two decades in the United States, at the same time as an increase in the number of pediatric and adult inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Researchers wanted to determine if the two were related.

The process included comparing a low-fat diet, which provides 10% energy from fat, to a high-fat diet rich in n-6, which provides 60% energy from fat. Researchers performed their analysis on mice, which were assigned either the Western (low fat) Diet (WD) or n-6 high fat diet (N6HFD) through 10-16 weeks of age. Researchers then recorded changes in body weight, cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) expression, colon histopathology, and gut microbiome profiles. The WD provides fat specifically from palm oil whereas the n-6HFD contains fat primarily from soybean oil.

"This study reveals a more in-depth look at how fatty acids affect our gut health over time, specifically the ones found in vegetable oils, which are consumed almost daily by most Americans," said Dr. Sabine Hazan. "We're thrilled to publish this new research, as it leads us in the right direction towards discovering more information behind disruptions in our gut health, and how to avoid unnecessary biome imbalances in the future. This discovery is extremely notable and provides us with recommendations to avoiding numerous gut and digestive issues we may experience as we grow older."

Results found that n-6HFD increased the plasma levels of N-6 fatty acids and the number of colonic inflammatory lesions in the mice. By 16 weeks of age, the mice on the n-6HFD diet gained around 25% more weight than the mice on the WD. Overall, the study found that as n-6HFD is consumed from weaning to adulthood, the gut bacterial profile is notably altered, which may then be linked to colonic inflammation.

The study was made possible thanks to the cutting edge technology and valid, verified, and reproducible assays developed by ProgenaBiome.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, Progenabiome has 44+ ongoing clinical trials investigating the role of the gut flora in immunity and disease. To support its Mission, please support the Microbiome Research Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to helping patients with diseases of the gut flora (microbiome).

CEO Dr. Sabine Hazan, renowned gastroenterologist and a leader in microbiome research, also co-authored Let's Talk Shit , a humorous, easy to digest explanation of gastrointestinal disorders, treatments, and next generation hope for gut-related diseases. Book proceeds support research via the Microbiome Research Foundation.

About ProgenaBiome

ProgenaBiome, created by renowned gastroenterologist and author Dr. Sabine Hazan, is a genetic sequencing research laboratory dedicated to continuing the work of the late Dr. Sydney Finegold, a man who recognized the power of anaerobic bacteria and spent his life correlating microbes to diseases. Their mission is to crack the genetic code of a trillion bacteria, fungi and viruses that live in our gut. The team hopes to find cures to diseases caused by alteration of the gut flora, following the vision and pioneer work on Fecal Microbiota Transplant of Dr. Thomas Borody.

