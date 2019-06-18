New Study Finds Jewelry Theft Or Loss During Travel Has Doubled

"Travel continues to be a vulnerable time to misplace or have jewelry stolen. Travelers can and should insure their jewelry, and there also are steps travelers can take to minimize risk," said Don Elliott, director of Claims at Jewelers Mutual. "As we head into peak summer travel, we want to highlight steps to take before and while on vacation to help protect jewelry keepsakes and investments."

To prevent jewelry loss or theft, Jewelers Mutual – the nation's leading insurer dedicated to jewelry for more than 100 years and an expert in jewelry loss prevention – recommends:

Document: As you're packing, take a photo of the pieces you're taking with you. If you need to file a police report for any reason, this proof of ownership will be very helpful.

As you're packing, take a photo of the pieces you're taking with you. If you need to file a police report for any reason, this proof of ownership will be very helpful. Carry It: Never put jewelry in a checked bag. Wear it or stow it in your carry-on bag and keep that bag in sight at all times.

Never put jewelry in a checked bag. Wear it or stow it in your carry-on bag and keep that bag in sight at all times. Don't Post It: Avoid being an easy target. Don't share photos of your jewelry or where you are staying on social media.

Avoid being an easy target. Don't share photos of your jewelry or where you are staying on social media. Wear Wisely: Avoid wearing jewelry while swimming, especially in cold water where finger sizes can temporarily shrink.

Avoid wearing jewelry while swimming, especially in cold water where finger sizes can temporarily shrink. Tuck Away: Never leave jewelry out in the open. Use the safe in your room or hotel vault.

Never leave jewelry out in the open. Use the safe in your room or hotel vault. Conceal Don't Reveal: Tuck necklaces inside your shirt, turn your engagement ring to the inside of your hand and cover any bracelets or watches with a sleeve when in dangerous areas.

Tuck necklaces inside your shirt, turn your engagement ring to the inside of your hand and cover any bracelets or watches with a sleeve when in dangerous areas. Button Up: If you're packing earrings, fasten them to an extra button to avoid them being separated or misplaced.

If you're packing earrings, fasten them to an extra button to avoid them being separated or misplaced. Suck It Up: Thread necklaces through a paper straw. This will prevent them from being easily misplaced or lost, with the added benefit of avoiding a tangled mess.

Additional advice for traveling with jewelry is available in Jewelers Mutual's new digital travel guide Your Guide For Traveling With Jewelry. It covers packing, time away, and upon return tips as well as advice for buying jewelry on vacation and what to do if your jewelry is lost or stolen while traveling.

Survey Methodology

The Jewelers Mutual study was conducted in May 2019 by Kantar Group, a data, insights and consulting company. A sample of 1,044 adults aged 18-64 were interviewed via online self-completion.

About Jewelers Mutual

Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, Jewelers Mutual offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The group's strong financial position is reflected in its 32 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual

Related Links

http://www.jewelersmutual.com

