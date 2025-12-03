New Study Finds Mango May be Key to Supporting Weight Management and Blood Sugar

Comprehensive literature review reinforces mango's positive role in metabolic health

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango has long been a favorite for their sweet flavor, but there's even sweeter news for its health benefits. A new 2025 literature review, published in Food & Function Journal, of nearly a decade-worth of mango nutrition science uncovered the role this vibrant fruit plays in supporting satiety, weight maintenance and blood sugar balance, as well as other areas like brain, gut and skin health.

Fresh mango may be key to supporting weight management and blood sugar, according to new published research from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

This comprehensive literature review, conducted by the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), evaluated published research about mango nutritional benefits between 2016 and 2025 to understand the role mango can play in overall health and wellness. The study found that across the body of research, mango demonstrated promising benefits across a number of important health needs.

Mango and Weight Maintenance

Within the body of research studied, data showed that mango may support weight maintenance by helping people feel fuller for longer. In one particular study, for example, adult participants who snacked on fresh mango reported feeling more satisfied after two hours than when they ate a low-fat cookie with the same number of calories (100 kcal). After 12 weeks, the mango snackers maintained their weight, while the cookie group gained weight.

The findings on weight maintenance are further substantiated by a separate, recently published study from Florida State University, which found that participants who ate mango daily saw a decrease in waist-to-hip ratio while the control group's increased. They finished with less body fat and more lean mass than the control group.

Mango and Blood Glucose Control

In the literature review, researchers found that mango consumption consistently showed benefits for blood sugar across multiple studies. Compared to common snack alternatives, eating mangos was linked to improved insulin activity and lower blood sugar. Notably, mango intake increased levels of adiponectin, a natural protein associated with reduced inflammation and enhanced insulin sensitivity, suggesting a potential mechanism behind mangos' positive effects on insulin-related markers.

These findings suggest that regular mango consumption may improve insulin sensitivity, highlighting the potential for mango to help the body use insulin more efficiently and support long-term metabolic health.

"The growing body of research identifies mango's promising role in supporting metabolic health," said Britt Burton-Freeman, PhD, MS, Director of the Center for Nutrition Research, Illinois Institute of Technology. "Findings suggest that mango can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet, helping to regulate blood glucose and support weight management – benefits that many people may not always associate with fruit. As we continue to explore mango's unique nutrient and phytonutrient profile, we're uncovering even more ways it can contribute to overall well-being."

Mango Intake and Emerging Research Areas

Early research is also uncovering potentially promising associations between mango intake and brain health, gut microbiome support and even skin appearance. While more studies are needed, bioactives in mango like mangiferin and gallotannins are showing potential in areas like cognitive performance and skin protection.

Naturally invigorating from the inside out, mango delivers over 20 vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and feel-good nutrients. Learn more at Mango.org/mango-nutrition.

This literature review was supported through an unrestricted grant from the National Mango Board (NMB). NMB had no influence over the studies or their findings.

About the Study

The literature review examined 29 in vitro and in vivo research studies between 2016 and July 2025 on the health benefits of consuming mango (flesh), with a focus on obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It also explored emerging evidence of potential benefits related to brain, gut and skin health.

About Illinois Institute of Technology

Based in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Tech was born to liberate the power of collective difference to advance technology and innovation for all. It is the only tech-focused university in the city, and it stands at the crossroads of exploration and invention, advancing the future of Chicago and the world. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business,

design, science and human sciences, and law. Illinois Tech students are guaranteed access to hands-on experiences, personalized mentorship, and job readiness through the university's one-of-a-kind Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and much of the nation in economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built the Chicago skyline. And every day in the city's living lab, Illinois Tech fuels breakthroughs that change lives. Visit iit.edu.

About National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agricultural research and promotion program funded by the mango industry, and an instrumentality of the United States Department of Agriculture. The Board's vision is "for mango to be an on-going part of every American's diet based on versatility, taste and nutritional benefits, enabling mango to move toward being a top 10 valued whole fruit in the U.S. market by 2030." One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.

Contacts:

Lavanya Setia National Mango Board [email protected] Kary Laskin Wild Hive [email protected]

SOURCE The National Mango Board