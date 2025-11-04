New Study Finds MycoDog®'s Mushroom-Based Supplement Helps Senior Dogs Stay Sharper, Calmer, with 8 in 10 Showing Measurable Improvement

New research from MycoDog suggests nature's most intelligent organisms may help our most loyal companions age better.

NIWOT, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the secret to helping dogs age better has been growing in the forest all along? A groundbreaking new study from MycoDog ®, founded by Angela Ardolino , a clinician, researcher, rescuer, and formulator who has spent more than 20 years advancing holistic care for animals, suggests that mushroom-based supplements may help senior dogs stay sharper, calmer, and more connected, with eight in ten dogs showing measurable improvement or stabilization in cognitive health after taking Clarity, MycoDog's proprietary blend of medicinal mushrooms and adaptogens.

"For more than a decade, I've been studying and using these fungi and adaptogens in clinical practice with rescue dogs," said Angela Ardolino, clinician, researcher, and founder of MycoDog. "Clarity was formulated from that research and real-world case experience. We're now seeing what I've witnessed for years - dogs reversing signs of cognitive decline and reconnecting with their families. These ingredients aren't just extending life, they're improving its quality."

The study represents the first formal evaluation of medicinal mushrooms for canine cognitive health. Thirty senior dogs enrolled in a 12-week protocol evaluating the safety, tolerability, and cognitive effects of Clarity in aging dogs showing signs of decline. Conducted under veterinary supervision by the Veterinary Health Research Centers (VHRC), the research was led by Dr. Joel Ehrenzweig , DVM, MRCVS, as Study Director, and Carter Easler , as Principal Investigator and MycoDog's Director of Research and Education.

The 12-week study combined at-home caregiver assessments and wearable tracking with in-clinic evaluations and blood analysis. Cognitive function was measured using the validated DISHAA framework, with biomarkers CRP (inflammation) and BDNF (neuroprotection) tracked in clinic. No supplement-related adverse events were reported.

Key Findings

81% of senior dogs improved or stabilized cognitive scores

39% average reduction in cognitive dysfunction (CCD) scores

Noticeable improvements in orientation, sleep, engagement, and house training

Smart-collar data confirmed calmer nights and better sleep quality

Biomarkers indicated reduced inflammation (CRP) and increased BDNF, key to brain health

Results were validated through cognitive scoring and objective activity data collected across both home and clinic settings.

"Clarity may offer valuable, non-pharmaceutical support for cognitive health, especially in early to moderate cases of canine cognitive decline," said Dr. Ehrenzweig. "These results represent a meaningful step forward in how we understand natural compounds for aging pets. The study's mixed design, combining real-world tracking with clinical biomarkers, adds strength to its conclusions."

MycoDog's Clarity stands apart in the pet supplement market for its scientific rigor and sourcing transparency. Each ingredient is selected for purity, potency, and purpose. Mushrooms are cultivated on natural substrates, not grain, and extracted using dual and spagyric methods to preserve their full spectrum of bioactive compounds. Adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Bacopa Monnieri work synergistically with Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps to promote focus, calm, and vitality.

"Mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, and now modern research is proving why," said Easler. "Fungi share nearly 30 percent of their DNA with animals, which helps explain their profound biological compatibility. Ingredients like Lion's Mane and Bacopa Monnieri have been shown to support neuron regeneration and telomere repair, which may be key to preserving cognitive function as dogs age."

For pet parents, the changes were unmistakable. "After the stroke, the vet said there wasn't much we could do. But once we started the mushrooms, we saw her quality of life change completely - she was back to being happy and playful; we could see it in her face. She was smiling again," shared Orlando Moreno, whose 10-year-old Pitbull, Baby, participated in the study.

The next phase of research will expand the virtual cohort to include more senior dogs in real-world settings, continuing collaboration with the veterinary community to explore evidence-based natural modalities for both pets and humans. Pet parents interested in participating can visit SeniorDogStudy.com to learn more or see if their dog qualifies.

"Just like us, senior dogs need extra help to stay sharp and balanced, and nature provides it," added Ardolino. "This is what next-generation wellness looks like - helping our dogs age with the same care, dignity, and vitality we want for ourselves."

About MycoDog

Founded by clinician, researcher, and lifelong practitioner dedicated to holistic animal health, Angela Ardolino, MycoDog® creates functional mushroom and adaptogen formulas designed to support dogs' physical and emotional health. All MycoDog products are made in the U.S. using fruiting-body-only mushrooms grown on natural substrates and dual-extracted for maximum potency and safety. Learn more at MycoDog.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen White, Oak Street Communications for MycoDog

[email protected]

415.608.6060

SOURCE MycoDog