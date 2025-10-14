New Study Finds Podcasts Help Women With ADHD Build Confidence, Connection and Hope

Despite ADHD diagnoses among women nearly doubling in recent years, stigma persists. A first-of-its-kind study explores how podcasts are helping women with ADHD combat this stigma.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org, a leading nonprofit supporting the 70 million people in the U.S. who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today released findings from an ongoing study conducted in partnership with Torrens University Australia. The study, "Women With ADHD: The Power of Podcasts," is among the first to explore how podcasts contribute to health literacy, reduce shame and drive hope for women with ADHD. It specifically surveyed hundreds of listeners of "ADHD Aha!" and "MissUnderstood: The ADHD in Women Channel" from Understood.org, asking about their media habits and where they turn for trusted information.

"Podcasts can be a powerful force for change for the 26 million women in the U.S. with learning and thinking differences," said Laura Key, vice president of content at Understood.org and host of its flagship podcast, "ADHD Aha!" "For women with ADHD — a group that has long been underdiagnosed and underrepresented in research — hearing both expert insights and the lived experiences of others is helping to reduce stigma, foster self-acceptance and build confidence."

The study comes at a critical moment. The rate of new diagnoses of ADHD among women has nearly doubled in recent years, but stigma and gaps in care persist. An estimated 50 to 80 percent of women with learning and thinking differences remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

"Women with ADHD have historically been overlooked by traditional mental health care systems and have had to seek out alternative support. This research demonstrates that podcasts can improve self-concept, relationships and levels of understanding, and podcasts should be considered a complementary mental health tool," said Ann M. Bennett, Ph.D., associate director of applied research and evaluation at Understood.org.

Among the surveyed women with ADHD who listen to "ADHD Aha!" and "MissUnderstood" podcasts, it was found that:

They trust podcasts as a source of health information

More than 9 out of 10 say they trust these podcasts and their hosts to share accurate health information.

94% say they have increased their level of ADHD expertise through podcasts and their own research, compared to social media (86%) and mainstream media (85%).

93% say the hosts provide them with high-quality information.

Podcasts help them build connection and reduce shame

95% believe these podcasts helped them understand the ways their ADHD affects them.

7 out of 10 say that, because of these podcasts, they no longer feel ashamed of the challenges they may face due to their ADHD.

92% say these podcasts help them feel more connected to other women with ADHD.

71% say that these podcasts help improve their personal relationships.

Podcasts help them thrive

85% say that listening to these podcasts makes them feel more confident to navigate future challenges they may face because of their ADHD.

86% say that listening to these podcasts has given them hope for their future.

72% say that these podcasts help them develop a sense of what makes their life meaningful.

94% say that listening to these podcasts has had a positive impact on how they view themselves.

"Our research found that many women with ADHD place a high value on podcasts compared to other forms of media as a source of health information and health literacy," said Kate Ames, Ph.D., pro vice chancellor of engagement and access at Torrens University Australia. "These findings highlight the unique role expert-informed and -reviewed podcasts can play as mental health interventions."

For more information and resources about women and ADHD, visit u.org/adhd-women.

Study Methodology

This survey was conducted online internationally by Understood.org from March 12 to May 15, 2025, among 424 adults who identify as women ages 25+, of whom 384 have been diagnosed with ADHD and 40 have symptoms of ADHD. The sampling precision of the survey is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. The full sample data has a 95% credible interval of approximately 45.7% to 54.3%, or about ±4.3 percentage points around the 50% estimate. The survey results will contribute to a broader ongoing international study being conducted by Understood.org in partnership with Torrens University Australia into women with ADHD and podcast listenership.

About Understood.org

Understood.org is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood.org is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

