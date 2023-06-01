New Study Finds That Nearly Half of Parents Who Have One Side Gig are Considering a Second

Chicco USA partners with Mother Untitled to provide support parents need to pursue personal passions, second jobs and other "gigs"

LANCASTER, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents in the gig landscape are defining how they do it all, flexing family responsibilities with work, personal passions and other commitments, according to new research released today by Chicco USA. The research found that nearly half (48%) of parents who already have one side gig are considering pursuing another one – a second job, a volunteer position, pursuing a degree or a hobby – with six in 10 parents (59%) spending more than 10 hours weekly on their side gig.

Today, Chicco is launching the "Get Your Gig On" initiative to explore with original research how parents are navigating the gig economy in their own way and provide expert advice, while sharing parent spotlights and Chicco products that make pursuing a side gig easier.

To help support parents juggling childcare responsibilities with other commitments, Chicco has partnered with Mother Untitled, the first digital resource for women who pause or choose to downshift their careers for motherhood and seek to learn and grow in other ways. As part of Chicco's "Get Your Gig On" initiative, Mother Untitled Founder Neha Ruch will share expert advice for parents with blog content and an Instagram Live discussion illuminating the successful gigs of a parenting influencer duo.

"I'm so grateful that Chicco is giving all parents the tools, encouragement and inspiration they need to pursue bold ideas and passions, especially in the years where kids are young and require extra hands-on care," says Ruch.

What's driving the pursuit of a side gig? Data from the Chicco "Get Your Gig On" Survey revealed that for two-in-five (39%) parents with side gigs, the desire to pursue a personal passion was what drove them to seek this route. Almost as many (37%) cited increased flexibility as a reason to pursue a side gig. Taking on a side gig has financial benefits for families too – almost a quarter of parents (23%) report that their side gig provides significant financial support.

So how are parents balancing caregiving time – from energetic toddlers to conquering naps – with gig time? Two-thirds (66%) of parents with side gigs report that being able to set their own schedule makes balancing their side gig with childcare responsibilities easier. Access to the right baby gear can help too, with car seats (53%), strollers (41%) and playards (37%) at the top of the list of most important baby care products.

"Whether you call it a side gig, hobby or passion project, parents are blurring the lines between parenting responsibilities and furthering their own identities more than ever," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing, Chicco USA. "We're proud to offer gear designed to make parents' day-to-day lives easier and support parenting journeys, no matter what they may look like."

For additional insights from Ruch, visit motheruntitled.com and follow @motheruntitled on Instagram. To learn more about the best products to support parents' dynamic lifestyles, visit ChiccoUSA.com.

Research Methodology

The Chicco "Get Your Gig On" Survey was conducted in May 2023 and obtained a nationally representative sample of 500 U.S. parents with children living in their household who are engaged in side gigs. The survey explored why parents chose to pursue these gigs – whether that be a new hobby, passion project, side hustle business – and the benefits they provide to family life.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our top-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat, which has been recognized as the very best for safety, performance and style. Visit www.ChiccoUSA.com for more.

