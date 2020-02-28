New Study Finds The Coronavirus Outbreak Boosts Dating App Usage

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Match.com, online dating apps are at their busiest between Dec. 26 and Feb. 14. Things are different this February due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A recent survey conducted by the kinky dating app KinkD, indicates that the novel coronavirus outbreak has boosted dating app usage. The team invited 5,000 new members who had signed up since Valentine's Day to take a survey, and 1,456 members replied to the questionnaire.

Coronavirus

There are 15 questions in the questionnaire regarding user experience, among which one, in particular, asks the chief motive for registration. It is noted that 25.6% of the respondents are motivated by novel coronavirus outbreak, other options provided are: loneliness felt on Valentine's Day, killing the time, seek for casual sex, having fun, etc.

"We conducted this survey because we've noticed an unusual increase in new registration even after Valentine's Day. Normally, there is a rapid new user growth from Feb. 1 to 14, then it starts to taper off after the festival. But this February, we've been seeing a 15% new user growth during 10 days after Feb. 14, compared with the same time period before Feb. 14. And now, this number still keeps growing. It is definitely something we didn't expect," said John Martinuk, the co-founder of KinkD. "We included 'the outbreak of novel coronavirus' as an option, because, so far, the spread of this disease is inching closer toward meeting the definition of a global pandemic, limiting social contact to fight the virus makes people feel anxious and lonely, that is where dating app comes in. It turns out the figure backs our assumption, in other words, to some extent, the novel coronavirus outbreak has boosted dating app usage."

Among all respondents, a user from Japan left a comment "The coronavirus outbreak in Japan scares many people. No more hanging out with friends really sucks, but at least, I can still have some fun on a dating app like KinkD." One of the respondents from the U.S. also told KinkD "I just got back from China last month, it has been 4 days since being put under full lockdown by my parents. I'm cool with that as I've downloaded 7 dating apps to kill the time."

About KinkD:

KinkD is a kinky dating app for Fetish & BDSM enthusiasts, now with over 1 million users. The app is available on Appstore and Google Play.

Official site: https://www.kinkdapp.com/

Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1126201375

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kinky.fetlifestyle

Contact:

John Martinuk

+16472676834

235094@email4pr.com

SOURCE KinkD