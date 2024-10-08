New Study Finds Twin Health Treats Hypertension in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

The digital twin AI platform helps patients safely eliminate blood pressure medications and sustain normal blood pressure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Health, the whole body Digital Twin™ AI platform already proven to help members achieve remission of type 2 diabetes, eliminate type 2 diabetes medications, and reduce abnormal body fat, announced the results of a follow-up study that found Twin is an effective treatment for hypertension. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology , showed that the platform helps users control blood pressure and reduce reliance on blood pressure medications. The findings highlight the potential of digital twin AI to prevent and comprehensively treat cardiovascular disease.

High blood pressure is common in people with type 2 diabetes–about 74 percent of people with type 2 diabetes have hypertension or take medications to control their blood pressure. The co-occurrence of both diseases increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and blindness. While type 2 diabetes and hypertension can be controlled through lifestyle changes, many patients remain on multiple medications to manage their conditions. Twin Health's Digital Twin™ technology provides a new, personalized approach that helps members gradually eliminate the need for medications by addressing core metabolic issues, such as insulin resistance and inflammation.

This secondary analysis of the one-year randomized controlled trial included 59 patients with type 2 diabetes who were also taking medications to treat high blood pressure. After one year, patients with high blood pressure who used the digital twin AI platform achieved higher rates of normalized blood pressure (40.9% vs 6.7%; P = 0.0009).

"The impact of these results is not confined to just a blood pressure and blood sugar lowering effect, but also – and most importantly – addresses critical drivers of chronic metabolic disease to shift the emphasis from costly polypharmacy to sustainable, affordable, and effective lifestyle change," said Dr. Jeff Mechanick, lead author of the study and Medical Director of the Marie-Josee and Henry R. Kravis Center for Cardiovascular Health at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City.

"When we use digital twin AI to reverse metabolic dysfunction by addressing insulin resistance, abnormal body fat, weight loss, and inflammation, we not only address type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Lisa Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Twin Health. "We also improve chronic metabolic conditions more broadly and positively impact cardiovascular health."

Twin Health's Digital Twin™ creates a personalized AI model of each member's metabolism, continuously gathering and analyzing data from wearables and other sources to provide actionable recommendations. These insights are shared with members in real time through a simple, easy-to-use app, guiding them toward healthier habits related to nutrition, sleep, activity, and stress management. Working hand-in-hand with a dedicated care team, members receive ongoing guidance and encouragement to heal - not just "manage," metabolic disease – making it easier to achieve long-term improvements in their health. "In other words, people focus on being healthy, not being sick," according to Dr. Mechanick.

These findings are part of a larger study of 319 diabetes patients that found that Twin Health's Digital Twin™ achieved the highest reported rate of remission to date for type 2 diabetes according to the American Diabetes Association . For individuals with type 2 diabetes, remission is defined as sustaining normal blood glucose (blood sugar) levels for at least three months without taking diabetes medication.

