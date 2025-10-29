New Study Finds Wave Life's Coaching Model Drives Significant Mental Health Gains, Even Among Severe Cases

Published findings show a coach first, tech enabled approach delivers measurable improvements within 30 days across diverse populations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Life , a science backed digital mental health company founded by Stanford clinical psychologist Dr. Sarah Adler, today announced results from a peer reviewed study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Formative (JMIR). The study found that Wave's human centered, coaching-first model was associated with significant improvements in depression, anxiety, and stress within 30 days, even among individuals with severe baseline symptoms.

The results come as the U.S. faces a worsening behavioral health workforce shortage, with half of Americans living in shortage areas and employers facing rising costs from untreated mental health conditions. Wave delivers scalable, evidence-based care that extends access to effective mental, emotional, and behavioral health support, helping close one of the system's most critical gaps.

The study observed adult participants over a year-long period and compared two groups: those who met weekly with a live Wave coach and those who received asynchronous support via personalized content and in app messaging, without live sessions. Both groups improved, but participants who completed an eight week episode of care with live coaching experienced greater and faster symptom reduction across all measures.

Overall, nearly half of all users showed measurable improvement on the validated DASS-21 clinical scale within the first month of use, while 60% of individuals who completed weekly coaching sessions experienced clinically significant gains. Improvements were consistent across age, race, gender and income, demonstrating the approach is effective and equitable across diverse populations.

"This study is an important milestone showing that when you combine science, technology and human connection you can achieve outcomes on par, and even faster than traditional therapy," said Dr. Sarah Adler, Founder and CEO of Wave Life, lead investigator of the study and Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Stanford University. "It validates that coaching, when grounded in evidence based practice and continuous measurement, can deliver effective, scalable mental health care that drives real ROI for anyone."

Wave's hybrid model combines human expertise with safe and responsible AI to deliver continuous personalized care at scale. Through digital tools, personalized content and real-time access to coaches, members are never without support, gaining faster access to care and staying actively engaged in their mental health over time.

To learn more about Wave, visit: https://www.wavelife.io/

About Wave

Wave Life delivers personalized, proactive, and accessible mental health care. Founded by Stanford clinical psychologist and professor of psychiatry Dr. Sarah Adler, Wave's coaching-first model combines certified coaches, digital tools, and human-in-the-loop AI to support mental health across the full spectrum of need. Wave delivers clinically significant reductions in anxiety and depression, 2x faster than traditional therapy, while improving retention and reducing costs for employers and health plans.

About Wave Coaches

All Wave Coaches are certified by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) and complete our National Board approved coach training program . In addition, they receive advanced training in Wave's proprietary model integrating evidence-based interventions including Motivational Interviewing, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy. Using validated tools and human-in-the-loop AI, Wave coaches personalize care, monitor progress, and guide members to high levels of support when needed. The Wave Coach Training Program was the first Nationally Board Certified training program in the U.S. that was open to the public and focused specifically on mental health.

