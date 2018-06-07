New Study Finds Ways Controllers Can Elevate Their Strategic Role in Organizations

The report, "Stepping Outside the Box: How to Elevate the Role of the Controller," explores how controllers in the U.S. are spending their time in an effort to uncover what they can do to gain strategic clout at the executive level. It finds responding controllers typically spend nearly 70 percent of their time on traditional tasks such as closing the books or ensuring compliance with accounting standards, which limits the time they can devote to strategic thinking and planning.

"Many controllers feel they are not able to contribute much to strategic planning because of their traditional controllership duties and thus are left out of strategic conversations with executive leadership," said IMA's Director of Research Kip Krumwiede, CMA, CPA, Ph.D. "Every controllership role has a mix of strategy and traditional responsibilities, but the challenge is maintaining a balance, especially when circumstances tip the scales to favor traditional tasks."

The lack of time a controller is able to dedicate to strategy often leads to a skills gap hindering upward mobility and a perception from outside that they don't have the potential to provide strategic insights or information to support key business decisions. The influx of emerging technology and increased focus on complying with new accounting standards were also reported as contributors to the skills gap.

"We have heard for years that finance leaders would like their controllers to take on more strategic roles in their organizations," said Beth Kaplan, managing director of the Deloitte Center for Controllership™, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "To get more involved in strategic projects and get a seat at the leadership table, controllers will need to build the skills and allow for time to take on these new responsibilities."

The report identifies several ways controllers can elevate their positions, including communicating clearly to senior leadership why they are well positioned to assume more strategic responsibilities. It also discusses how leveraging emerging technologies like robotics, automation, mobile platforms and visual analytics can free-up controllers' time to allow more time to spend on strategic work. It also suggests that by learning an organization's business and what drives value, "strategist" and/or "catalyst" can be added to one's job description and have an impact on the controllership role.

