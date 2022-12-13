New Study from G-P Highlights Global Workforce's Commitment to Upskilling, Reskilling and Career Growth

Amidst economic uncertainty, research finds although most state they are happy in their current jobs – they remain open to professional development, new industries, and careers

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Global Employee Survey. Exploring the overall sentiments, professional interests and career goals of modern workers from a variety of regions across the world, the study found that while the majority of today's workforce is happy at their current jobs– they're also willing to look elsewhere for the right opportunity, and would even pursue years of schooling or training in order to switch careers.

The 2022 Global Employee Survey, which gathered input from thousands of employees across nine regions, revealed that today's workforce is actively invested in their professional futures and careers -- and despite recent waves of economic uncertainty, is interested in pursuing new opportunities and industries. The 2022 Global Employee Survey asked respondents from around the world to share information such as their likes and dislikes about their current positions, as well as what perks, benefits and other values they most desired from their careers. According to the survey, today's workforce determines the value of their careers by more than their paychecks – and expressed desire for options like greater flexibility and the ability to take advantage of new and emerging professional opportunities.

In the United States specifically, being able to switch schedules (34%) and the opportunity for careers that weren't around in their younger years (34%) were the most encouraging reasons for respondents to make the switch to a new career or sector. In addition, while four in five (79%) American workers said they are happy with their current job, making a professional switch isn't out of the question. This is because nearly half (45%) would consider putting in their two weeks notice if the right offer came up – and while 36% of Americans are willing to put themselves through two years of education to make a career change, nearly one in four (24%) would pursue up to four years.

Worldwide, the survey revealed today's employees are focused on professional development, with an emphasis on new opportunities for reskilling and additional training-- no matter where they are based. In tandem with this desire to pursue upskilling, the survey also found that when it comes to the most encouraging reasons to switch careers, the global workforce aligned around the top reasons to make a change: better pay, to feel more fulfilled, and to learn something new.

"This data shows that most workers are currently, and will continue to be, invested in their professional future," said Bob Cahill, CEO of G-P. "People want to be prepared in times of change and ready for new opportunities and that includes considering new kinds of careers. This is heightened by the fact that the global talent pool is undergoing a dramatic, unprecedented shift. If you factor in the possibility of hiring talent remotely and combine it with the willingness workers have to put in the time it takes to train and develop, employers have an opportunity to hire the team members they need for their hard to fill positions — particularly within the technology sector. This presents a clear opportunity for employers to think about how they recruit, hire and manage their workforce."

Other key findings from the survey include:

UK

The average employee in the UK (24%) would be willing to complete an average of two more years of schooling or training to switch careers.



Only 10% are concerned about the classes they'd have to take if they switched careers

Israel

2 in 5 (40%) would be willing to complete up to two years of schooling in order to switch to a new sector or career – and another 1 in 5 (20%) would be willing to complete up to four years



More than 1 in 4 (27%) are most interested in switching to a career in technology

France

13% of workers are most interested in switching to a career in healthcare, and another 13% are most interested in switching to a career in social care



32% would complete up to two years of schooling to change careers or sectors.

Germany

34% would complete up to two years of schooling to switch to a new sector or career, but nearly 1 in 5 (19%) would complete up to four years of schooling

Australia

Three quarters (75%) of respondents agree that the quality of their work decreases when they are not happy at their job



31% would be willing to complete up to two years of schooling to switch to a new sector or career

Singapore

More than 1 in 5 (22%) are most interested in switching to a career in technology



1 in 3 (33%) would be willing to complete up to two years of schooling to make the switch

Japan

Nearly 1 in 3 (32%) would be willing to complete up to two years of schooling in order to switch to a new sector or career. Another 17% would be willing to complete up to four years.

South Korea

The most encouraging reasons to switch careers were better pay (53%), wanting to feel more fulfilled (30%) and wanting different benefits (29%)



31% would be willing to complete up to two years of schooling in order to change careers or sectors.

