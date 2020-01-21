New Study from JumpstartMD Finds the Most Effective Commercial Weight Loss Programs Are Medically Supervised with Real Science and Real Food

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpstartMD , a medical weight loss company focused on using real science and real food for personalized long-term weight loss success, today announced new study results that were published in The Journal of Obesity. The study, Effect of JumpstartMD, a Commercial Low-Calorie Low-Carbohydrate Physician-Supervised Weight Loss Program , looked at commercial weight loss programs across the country and found JumpstartMD produced the most significant weight loss outcomes out of all nationally-available real food offerings through a 1:1 medically supervised program that emphasizes real, low-carb foods alongside an individualized clinical assessment. The most comprehensive review of commercial weight loss offerings ever published in the medical literature, this study's findings draw compelling conclusions about ways for individuals to reach their wellness goals.

The study examines outcomes from 22,407 JumpstartMD members, seen over the course of a decade from 2007 - 2017. Bay Area-based JumpstartMD's results were far superior to any other real food based commercial weight loss programs, and in just one month on the JumpstartMD program, members lost nearly 10 lbs, or five percent weight loss, whereas The Institute of Medicine defines clinically significant weight loss over the course of one year as five percent. Further, JumpstartMD clients who attended 75 percent or more of their weekly in-person appointments lost two times the amount of weight after six months relative to those who attended 50 percent or less of their visits. Weight loss is an intimately personal journey, but, despite the digital age, there is something special and effective about in-person, consistent accountability and support.

"Obesity continues to be a growing epidemic in the United States, and we know that Americans are looking for help in their sustainable weight loss journey," said Dr. Sean Bourke, founder and CEO, JumpstartMD. "After seeing over 70,000 patients at JumpstartMD, we've created a successful roadmap for patients seeking long-term weight loss. Each client starts our program with a robust clinical assessment (biometric tests, body composition analysis and more) and from there, we create an individualized plan focused on fresh, low carbohydrate foods. We hope the study offers actionable advice and tools for people looking to accomplish clinically significant, long-term weight loss."

By focusing on a low-carbohydrate, personalized diet plan informed by serial body composition analyses and laboratory studies, JumpstartMD success rates confirm that:

Personal 1:1 coaching with medical oversight is key to any commercial weight loss program. A successful weight loss program isn't a one-size-fits-all approach, individualization matters. Sticking with real, fresh, low-carb, nutrient-dense food is critical for nutrition and sustainability.

Founded in 2007, JumpstartMD has 12 offices in the Bay Area including: Marin, Piedmont, Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Redwood City, Burlingame and more, with four new Bay Area centers coming soon.

About JumpstartMD

JumpstartMD is a medical practice dedicated to preemptive medicine through lifestyle changes and healthy, sustainable, clinically significant weight loss. Informed by cutting edge research, quantified biometrics and medical supervision, JumpstartMD tailors weight loss plans to help members through a low-carbohydrate, real food based, personalized wellness approach. Founded by Stanford trained physicians and board-certified Diplomates of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. PPO, HSA and FSA reimbursement support provided to patients. More at http://jumpstartmd.com or (855) JUMPSTART.

