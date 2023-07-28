New Study from Laguna Health Reveals Effectiveness of Post-Discharge Behavioral and Contextualized Interventions in Reducing Readmission Costs

Readmissions are a significant financial burden for the healthcare system, with an average readmission rate of 14% and an average cost of $15,000 per patient

Study shows significantly lower readmission costs ( $1.1M vs. $2.0M ) for patients who received greater post-acute care support via Laguna Health app

Laguna Health intervention provides coaching, personalized recovery plans, and access to an on-demand care team to address behavioral and psychosocial challenges post-hospitalization

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Health , the AI-powered contextual care management platform, today announced the publication of a study in The Journal of Healthcare Management about the underlying behavioral and psychosocial factors that negatively affect patients after being discharged from the hospital and how greater post-acute care support can positively impact patient recovery and reduce patient readmissions.

Published in June 2023 in The Journal of Healthcare Management, the study revealed that total readmission costs were significantly lower in the intervention group than in the control group ($1.1M vs. $2.0M). The observed mean cost per readmitted patient was also exceptionally lower ($44,052 vs. $91,278).

Readmissions are a significant financial burden for payers, with an average readmission rate of 14% and an average cost of $15,000 per patient, yet nearly half of all 30-day readmissions are potentially avoidable. Patients going through care transitions, such as inpatient or acute outpatient hospital admissions, often face a range of emotional and psychological challenges. The physical limitations, pain, lifestyle adjustments, and uncertainties surrounding their condition can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, frustration, and isolation. These social, economic, and behavioral factors influence readmission rates, which the healthcare industry has historically ignored in a patient's recovery journey and has focused on only medical barriers.

"Our healthcare system fails to meet the needs of patients once they leave the hospital, resulting in highly stressful, negative experiences that lead to further declines in their health," said Dr. Alan Spiro , President and Chief Medical Officer, Laguna Health. "Better accounting for the transition from hospital to home by supporting patients with on-demand care teams can improve the experience for everyone involved: the payer, provider and patient."

The study observed 408 adult patients admitted to the hospital with a cardiovascular diagnosis who were discharged home. While the control group received typical care, those in the intervention group received tailored behavioral and emotional support delivered in the friendly and accessible Laguna Health app. Laguna marries a proven clinical treatment model with a digital-first care team, personalized recovery plans, coaching, data-driven interventions, and expansive behavioral health resources to address potential mental, emotional, or physical challenges once discharged.

"This study proves the importance of acknowledging the behavioral and psychosocial factors that impact patients once they're home and in a vulnerable state," said Yoni Shtein , CEO and Co-Founder, Laguna Health. "Fortunately, we're equipped to address those needs with our reproducible, scalable intervention that makes a meaningful difference for patients' health and, in turn, helps reduce readmission costs."

The NorthShore University HealthSystem Cardiovascular Research Institute was the academic coordinating center for the study. The intervention was provided by healthcare staff and virtual coaches, including registered nurses, clinical social workers, and psychologists. Structured patient interactions included four weekly engagements initiated by the virtual coach, along with the ability of the patient to send text messages or request additional time.

About Laguna Health

Laguna Health is an AI-powered contextual care management solution scaling personalized care, starting with hospital transitions. The company has built an innovative suite of NLP and AI solutions proven in published randomized clinical trials to drive 50% cost savings and 10X productivity gains for care managers. Laguna is led by a seasoned team of clinical leaders and technology innovators. Customers include health plans, employers and integrated delivery networks that aim to improve member outcomes while increasing care management productivity. To learn more about Laguna, visit www.lagunahealth.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Laguna Health