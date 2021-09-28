New study from Nextdoor reveals the rising importance of neighborhood connections around the world

Similarly, these U.S. trends remain consistent across global neighborhoods. Around the world, half of people (50%) have been more inclined to give back to their neighborhood since the pandemic. A majority of people globally also shared that they recently feel they can rely more on their neighbors and local community (53%).

"At Nextdoor, we've always known that the neighborhood is central to our lives. Making it easy for neighbors to receive trusted information, give and give help, and build real-world connections with those nearby has been our guiding principle since day one," Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "This new global research underscores that the neighborhood has become one of the most important communities and that this trend is here to stay even in a post-pandemic world."

Inspired by the results and in honor of Neighbor Month, Nextdoor is also kicking off the #LoveYourNeighborhood Awards to celebrate the people and places nearby that make neighborhoods wonderful. To participate:

Post on your Nextdoor newsfeed telling us about a special neighbor or local business that deserves recognition. Include the hashtag #LoveYourNeighborhood.

Selected posts from around the world will be featured by Nextdoor at the end of Neighbor Month on October 25, 2021. Head to the Nextdoor app or nextdoor.com to share why you #LoveYourNeighborhood.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc on behalf of Nextdoor. Total sample size was 14,904 adults (of whom 2,469 were US adults). Fieldwork was undertaken between August 31, 2021 - September 17, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US, UK, AU, NL, SE, IT, DN, CA, FR, ES Adults adults (aged 18+).

**For further neighborhood research, read about the Nextdoor KIND Challenge, a global scientific study in conjunction with Brigham Young University in the United States, University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and Swinburne University of Technology In Australia.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 275,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

