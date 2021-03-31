New Study from Qualtrics Reveals a Majority of Employees Support Vaccine Mandates

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today released a new study that examines customers' and employees' attitudes toward vaccine mandates. The study reveals that employees largely support vaccine mandates, with a large number of them saying they will wait to be vaccinated before returning to the office. Customers are also more likely to support businesses that require their employees to be vaccinated.

The pandemic upended life as we knew it and every organization around the world had to change. Many were left wondering what impact the sudden shift would have on the future of experience. Now, as companies create their playbooks for the new normal, it has never been more important to listen to feedback from employees and customers to ensure they can deliver experiences that create a sense of safety and comfort.

Qualtrics' new study asked more than 1,000 individuals across the United States about their views on vaccine mandates and what they'd like to see moving into the new normal. (Study results can be found here ).

Key Takeaways from Qualtrics Study:

Employees largely support vaccine mandates: 66% of employees say they support requiring vaccinations before returning to the office

say they support requiring vaccinations before returning to the office Some prefer to be vaccinated before returning to normal activities: 45% of employees say they are likely to wait to be vaccinated before going back into the office, while 61% say the same about flying on an airplane

say they are likely to wait to be vaccinated before going back into the office, while say the same about flying on an airplane Vaccine mandates may be good for business: 53% of respondents say they are more likely to shop at a business that requires employees to be vaccinated

say they are more likely to shop at a business that requires employees to be vaccinated A majority support vaccine mandates for air travel: 66% of respondents say they support implementing vaccine passports in the U.S. like they have in Europe . Additionally, 65% say they support requiring travelers to show proof of vaccination before participating in flying on a plane. This number has increased in the last three months, when 54% of respondents said the same thing in December 2020

"As companies look to the future, they need to capture insights to help them determine how to reopen offices, implement safety measures, and gauge employee and customer comfort with vaccine mandates," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer, Qualtrics. "Our study found that two out of three workers say they would support vaccine mandates, while more than half say they are more likely to support companies that require employees to be vaccinated. Insights like these are good for business and help companies deliver better experiences in the future of work."

Return to Work and Back to Business

Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by organizations around the world to identify what people need, and what actions they can take to improve the everyday experiences of customers and employees. During the global pandemic, Qualtrics responded to the changing needs of their customers by introducing new Return to Work and Back to Business solutions that help companies quickly pivot their strategies by identifying and fixing experience gaps across their organizations.

Additional Resources:

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

