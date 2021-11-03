New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $1.6 Billion Global Market for Enteral Feeding Pumps by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 1193 Companies: 55 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Alcor Scientific; Amsino International Inc.; Applied Medical Technology; Avanos Medical; B.Braun Melsungen AG ; Becton ,Dickinson and Company ; Boston Scientific ; Cardinal Health,Inc ; Conmed Corporation ; Cook Medical; Danone ; Dynarex Corporation ; Fidmi Medical ; Fresenius Kabi AG ; Medela Inc ; Moog,Inc; Nestle SA ; Vesco Medical, LLC; Vygon Group; and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Enteral nutrition refers to the delivery of enteral products including human breast milk through an enteral access device into a functioning gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Some of the medical conditions that necessitate enteral feeding in patients include malnutrition, swallowing disorders, neurological disorders, digestive disorders, cancer, eosinophilic disorders, and anatomical or post-surgical malformations of mouth. Growth in the global market is driven by the continuous rise in the number of people suffering from various chronic medical conditions, an aging population at a high risk of age-related medical conditions, and the steady increase in prevalence of premature births across the world. A growing number of ambulatory care settings and hospitals worldwide are using enteral nutrition therapy to provide effective clinical nutrition to patients, thus driving demand for enteral feeding devices. Demand is especially being spurred by the growing number of reconstructive surgeries being performed, which often necessitate the use of enteral feeding therapy over long periods of time. Rising awareness about the advantages of tube feeding and gradual decline in the cost of enteral nutrition therapy are also expected to spur market growth. Technology advancements and R&D initiatives are playing a critical part in the development of innovative and advanced devices, as well as lighter and simpler enteral feeding devices such as tubes and pumps.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enteral Feeding Pumps estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Neurological Disorders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$627.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.8% share of the global Enteral Feeding Pumps market. Enteral nutrition is considered to be best option during treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and cancer to prevent nutritional deficiency and to ensure optimal functioning of the organs. Cancer specifically has the potential to cause severe weight loss and malnutrition, whereby it is essential for patients to be administered with nutrient feeding on a continuous basis. The need for effective nutritional management of neurological patients is thus raising importance of enteral feeding as a nutritional support for patients suffering from neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, dementias, stroke, and neurone diseases.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $398.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.5 Million by 2026

The Enteral Feeding Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.97% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$159.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$171.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets, market growth is being fostered primarily by the development of novel and patient-friendly devices that are integrated with several safety features. The large and growing population of elderly individuals and their high susceptibility to various chronic illnesses remains a major growth influencing factor for the market. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, meanwhile, are high-growth markets for enteral feeding devices including pumps on account of the expanding elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders and illnesses, as well as the rising prevalence of premature births in the region.

Gastrointestinal Diseases Segment to Reach $215.7 Million by 2026

The steadily rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is necessitating administration of additional nutritional support through enteral feeding, thus driving growth in the market. In the global Gastrointestinal Diseases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$177.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

