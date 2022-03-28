New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $10.5 Billion Global Market for Condoms by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1680

Companies: 63 - Players covered include Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.; HLL Lifecare Ltd.; LifeStyles Healthcare Australia; Karex Berhad; Okamoto Industries, Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser; Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Limited Company; Veru Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Natural, Synthetic); Product (Male, Female); Sector (Non-Institutional, Institutional)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Condoms Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026

Condoms are used for minimizing the risk of diseases, such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis B, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is creating significant demand for condoms across the globe. Increasing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases among people and the rising demand from institutions, such as NGOs, global organizations, and public health organizations, for promoting the concept of safe sex and increasing the awareness about sexually transmitted diseases among people is driving growth in the condoms market globally. International healthcare agencies, such as WHO, UNAIDS, and UNFPA, are undertaking various initiatives for creating awareness about the role of male and female condoms for preventing HIV infection, which is effectively increasing the use of this contraceptive, particularly in the underdeveloped regions. In addition, increasing adoption of social media platforms for promoting condoms as means of safe sex is further driving the sale of condoms through online channels. Moreover, the rising popularity of female condoms and emergence of innovative condom designs, such as hexagonal condoms, are propelling the market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Condoms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Natural latex condoms are the most widely used condoms globally, while polyisoprene and polyurethane account for a very small share owing to the higher prices of these condoms. Natural latex and polyisoprene constitute the major materials from which majority of condoms are manufactured. Polyisoprene as a material is thinner when compared to natural latex and also does not smell as latex and therefore is the preferred choice for manufacturing branded condoms.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Rising awareness pertaining to HIV and STDs is one of the most prominent factors behind strong demand for condoms in the US. Condom demand in the country is also propelled by increasing need for population control and family planning. The European condom market is expected to be majorly driven by the increased disposable income, growing adoption of birth control methods, and the rising popularity of condoms, particularly among women. Increasing birth rates, changing literacy patterns and hygiene scenarios, fast-paced consumer lifestyles and increase in number of working women are the major that underpin growth in developing countries. More

