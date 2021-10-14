New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $11.3 Billion Global Market for Robotic Software Platforms by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 13952 Companies: 55 - Players covered include ABB Group; Aethon, Inc.; Cyberbotics Ltd.; Energid Technologies Corporation; EZ-Robot Inc.; FANUC Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; iRobot Corporation; KUKA AG; Neurala, Inc.; Siemens AG; The Orocos Project and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Third-Party Vendors) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Robotic software represents a system that is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and used for guiding different tasks or functions performed by robots. The software enables functions for increasing safety, motion, intelligence and productivity of operations. It gives robots the ability to feel, see, learn and also maintain security. Rapid adoption of robotics by the industrial sector creates strong demand growth scenario for robotic software. With a stupendous increase in use of robots across various sectors, demand for robot software would also increase significantly. Rapid developments in the areas of IoT, AI and other software technologies led to a major spurt in the global market for robot software in the recent years. Sensor miniaturization would also drive increased adoption of robotic technologies across various industries going forward. Mobile robot platforms in particular employ complex sensors. Miniaturization of sensors would lead to reduction in costs of both sensors and mobile robotic platforms, which would lead to even higher adoption across new applications such as delivery, logistics and surveillance among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Robotic Software Platforms market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.56% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Significant opportunities for growth, for developers of robot software, are expected in the Asia-Pacific market going forward. Major economies that would contribute to such growth are China, South Korea, India and Singapore where adoption of robotic technologies across industries is increasing tremendously. China for instance, increased focus on robotics and AI. Recently, a three year AI implementation program was announced by the National Development and Reform Commission of China, for acceleration of advanced technologies adoption by all critical industries which would enable the country to become the global superpower by the end of this decade. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

