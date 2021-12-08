New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $11.9 Billion Global Market for Dairy Processing Equipment by 2026

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$11.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Dairy processing equipment is extensively used across dairy farms to filter, pasteurize, homogenize, process and store raw milk and related products. Some of the popular dairy processing equipment used in the dairy industry includes milk pouch machines, milk pasteurizers, storage milk tanks, milk pumps, refrigeration systems and industrialized homogenizers. The machinery is intended to perform various processes like chilling milk, packaging and cream separation as well as production of processed beverages, powders, concentrates and cultured products. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing consumption of dairy products and rising uptake of advanced solutions in the dairy processing industry to push productivity. The dairy processing equipment market is gaining from continuous expansion of the dairy industry, increasing consumption of ultra-filtered organic toned milk and rising focus of people on health and wellness. In addition, increasing consumption of low-sugar, low-fat and cholesterol-free milk and associated products coupled with influx of innovative organic milk products is slated to favor the market growth. Moreover, continuously increasing population and rising income levels are anticipated to further boost milk consumption and favor the market expansion. Increasing automation and ongoing advances related to milk processing equipment are creating strong demand and pushing revenue growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dairy Processing Equipment estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Pasteurizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homogenizers, Mixers, & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Dairy Processing Equipment market. Participants in the dairy industry are increasingly adopting advanced and energy-efficient pasteurizers to ensure quality products while pushing energy savings. The pasteurizers segment is anticipated to also gain from increasing consumer concerns regarding safety and hygiene of dairy products in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Growing role of homogenizers, mixers, and blenders in dairy processing is poised to augment the opportunities for dairy processing equipment in a major way. Advancements and improvements to these technologies has over the years enabled considerable improvements in dairy processing operations and dairy products manufacturing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Dairy Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$614.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and fastest-growing market for dairy processing equipment as a result of increasing production and consumption of milk across countries like India and China. The regional market is buoyed by rapid urbanization and rising disposable income that have led to massive demand for dairy products. The regional market is also bolstered by continuing shift of manufacturers from Europe and North America towards the region and the resulting surge in uptake of equipment among dairy product manufacturers. Europe is another major market for dairy processing equipment, with the region not just a leading consumer but also a major exporter of dairy products to international markets.

Separators Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

A separator refers to a centrifugal machine that is used of separation of milk into cream and skimmed milk. Given the importance on safe and hygienic processing, there is growing emphasis on using separators and microfiltration systems that are capable of physical removal of heat resistant spores and bacteria from milk and whey, without any impact on nutritional content and taste. In the global Separators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$371.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More



