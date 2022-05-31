New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $13.7 Billion Global Market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Companies: 116 - Players covered include ArcelorMittal SA; Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; ChelPipe Group; EEW-Bergrohr GmbH; EUROPIPE GmbH; EVRAZ North America; Jindal SAW Ltd.; National Pipe Company Ltd.; Nippon Steel Corporation; PAO Severstal; PAO TMK; Sutor; Tenaris S.A.; United Metallurgical Company (AO OMK); United States Steel Corporation; Welspun Corp. Ltd. and Others.

Segments: Type (LSAW Pipes, SSAW Pipes); Application (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Turkey; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Saudi Arabia; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis. LSAW Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR, while growth in the SSAW Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR. The discovery of the hollow tubes' capability in fluid transportation significantly transformed the way mankind utilizes available water and energy resources. Pipes form the structural foundation of economies worldwide, transporting essential fluids across various regions. Pipes, used commonly in potable water distribution, storm sewers, and surface water drainage are indispensable to the infrastructure of a nation. Buoyed by expanding population and the subsequent rise in demand for potable water and drainage systems, market for pipes and fittings is set to rise over the analysis period. Demand is expected to increase further by the increasing distance between consumers and sources of potable water leading to the need for additional pipeline infrastructure for transmission and distribution. The trend is expected to be additionally supported by increasing migration of population to newer regions entailing the need for new infrastructure.

The scenario is expected to promote demand for pipes, employed in public infrastructure applications including sewage and storm drain projects. However, demand for pipes is largely altered by the changing patterns in government spending in each country. Initially, pipe systems were made of wood and clay. Subsequent advancements in technology have resulted in use of various materials such as plastic, ductile iron, fiberglass and steel for pipe making. Today, pipes and tubes represent an important part of human civilization with the segment playing an important role in transportation of water and gas to homes and businesses, and also for draining out liquid wastes through sewer lines. Pipes transport virtually all types of gaseous and liquid products over short distances such as milk transportation line in a dairy farm; and also over long distances such as a petroleum pipelines connecting different continents. Besides, the regular water transportation and sewer lines, pipes and tubes are widely used in several industries, which do not involve fluid transportation. For instance, electronics and electrical industry uses pipes and tubes as conduits to carry wires and conductors. Pipes and tubes are also used in applications that involve movement of the same fluid within a closed loop such as in hot water heating systems and in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Mechanical tubing is used in light poles and furniture.

The energy sector continues to be the biggest market for large diameter steel pipes. More than 50% of all steel pipes and tubes produced are used for transport of gas or oil. Large Diameter Pipes (LDPs) form the structural foundation of economies worldwide, comprising a major mode of transport for natural gas, oil and other fluids from isolated areas of production and refining to consumption centers across national and international boundaries. The regional distribution of crude oil and natural gas reserves is highly uneven raising the need for large scale pipeline transport system. About 65%-70% of the global oil reserves are located in the Strategic Ellipse extending from Middle East to North of West Siberia, covering the Persian Gulf states and the Caspian Basin. Together these blocks account for more than 60% of worldwide primary energy supply. With shortfalls in gas supplies to consuming countries in Europe and Asia, there is a growing need to build the required infrastructure to ensure flow of oil and natural gas in these regions. In recent years, Eastern Europe witnessed the construction of several pipeline networks for transmission oil and gas for secured supplies.

The next half decade is likely to witness the development of several large scale interregional projects, via new supply routes such as Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, West Nabucco, TAPI between Russia and South Korea. Countries are also contemplating on exploiting the untapped hydrocarbon reserves in the Caspian region from both offshore deposits in the Caspian Sea and onshore fields in Caspian basin. Among the major pipeline projects seeking to tap the resources from the landlocked countries is the pipeline west from northern Caspian to Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk from where the oil would be transported through Bosporus to Mediterranean and other markets. With Russia focused on reducing exports to Europe through the Ukraine's pipeline system, the region's oil & gas company, Gazprom is increasingly spending on construction of new pipeline, Nord Stream 2, scheduled for operations by 2030. East-Asia comprises the largest market for LNG, accounting for about 60% of the global demand. About 45% of the natural gas consumption is accounted for by electricity generation. The region lacks adequate oil and gas reserves to meet existing demand and heavily relies on Pacific Rim countries for majority of natural gas supplies. In Europe, the second largest market for LNG after East Asia has for long heavily relied on Middle East surpluses to address its oil deficits. The region is gradually moving towards Russia, FSU countries, and Africa to serve its gas requirements. The region already competes with Asia for oil supplies from Northern Iraq, Central Asia, West Africa, and Eastern Siberia. Also with drop in North Sea production, Europe is expected to become dependent on imports to meet its demand for oil.

Pipelines built with the large diameter steel pipes (LDSPs) deliver unmatched benefits in transportation of liquids and gases as well as solid materials. Superior flexibility in deployment & maintenance, support for high volume transport, 24x7 functioning, best-in-class safety & efficiency, negligible impact of weather events, low operating cost, are some of the highly acknowledged benefits offered by pipeline transportation. Rendering best-in-class support, large diameter pipes can transport massive volumes of oil, gas, and refined petroleum products over long distances with ease. For instance, LDSPs can effortlessly carry over 50 million liters of oil/day over long distances, which is not practical with roadways, railways or sea lines. Further, pipelines function on a 24x7 basis, providing a reliable medium for transport of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products from various connectivity points including exploration and production sites, processing units, and storage and distribution facilities. Such capability to function on 24x7 basis makes pipelines the most desired transportation medium. Loss-in-transit or supply leakages also remain minimal in pipeline transportation.

As pipelines associate themselves with fewer mechanical failures, the operational efficiency of pipelines remains robust and consistent over longer periods of time. At the same time, LDSPs enable end-to-end automation of labor-intensive material loading/unloading processes, to bring new level of efficiency in transportation applications. Pipelines are acknowledged as one of the safest transportation mediums and safety related issues in pipeline transportation are very rare, at around 1.5 incidents per 10,000 kilometers of pipeline in a year, much lower than any other transportation medium. Further, pipelines remain unaffected by weather events such as cyclones, heavy rains etc., quite contrast to transportation via roadways, railways, and waterways, where weather patterns play important role in delivery schedules. At the same time, pipeline transportation is highly economical and per ton-mile costs incurred in pipeline transportation is significantly lower than the costs incurred in railroad, marine and road transport mediums. More

