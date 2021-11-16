New Study from StrategyR Highlights a 13 Thousand Units Global Market for Straddle Carriers by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 656 Companies: 46 - Players covered include ASCOM Spa; Cargotec Corp.; Cimolai Technology S.p.A; Combilift Ltd.; Combilift Material Handling Solutions; CVS ferrari Spa; Faymonville Group; Isoloader Australia Pty Ltd.; Kalmar Inc.; Konecrane Oyj; Konecranes Plc; Kress Corp.; Kress Corporation; Liebherr International AG; Mobicon Systems Pty Ltd.; Morello Giovanni Srl; Nelcon; Terex Port Solutions; Valmet and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Straddle Carriers) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 13 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

Straddle carriers, also called straddle trucks, are specialized mobile equipment used for transportation of ISO-standard containers. These highly-versatile machines are widely used in container port terminals for stacking, loading, and unloading containers. These non-road carriers help in improving terminal throughput by decoupling yard and ship-to-shore operations. There is a growing demand for efficient container-handling equipment among port terminal operators across the globe, which is driving increased investment in new fleets that can effectively address the issue of port congestion. Owing to their ability of loading and unloading containers without the assistance of forklifts or cranes, straddle carriers are witnessing an increased demand in the container industry for efficient movement of containers across long distances. Growth in seaborne trade, modernization of freight-carrying equipment, and expansion of port infrastructure in North America are some of the key factors that are likely to play an important role in augmenting growth in the market. Demand is also driven by various macroeconomic as well as industry-specific factors, such as growing investments in Brownfield and Greenfield projects coupled with rising adoption of automated products, albeit the complexities associated with these products for straddle carrier manufacturers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 9.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Straddle carriers are witnessing significant adoption in recent years owing to the wide range of advantages offered by them, including high productivity, higher effectiveness in bulk handling, and enhanced flexibility in comparison to RTG or RMG handling systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.7 Thousand Units by 2026

The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.65% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.7 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.9 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is home to half of the world's largest ports and hence has emerged as a vital target market for the stakeholders operating in the container industry. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, are witnessing a growing need for mined products from the electrical utility, chemical, agriculture, construction, and steel industries, which in turn is propelling an increased demand for freight-carrying equipment, such as straddle carriers. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

