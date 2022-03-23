New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $14.7 Billion Global Market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 40824

Companies: 164 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; CyberPower Systems, Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; East Group Co., Ltd.; Eaton Corporation Plc; Emerson Electric Co.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Legrand; Numeric Power Systems Ltd.; Luminous Power Technologies Ltd; Microtek International Private Ltd; Piller Group GmbH; RPS Spa; Schneider Electric; APC; Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd; Socomec Group; The Mitsubishi Electric Group; Toshiba International Corporation; Tripp Lite; Vertiv Group Corp; Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd. and Others.

Segments: Product Segment (Upto 5 kVA, 5.1 to 20 kVA, 20.1 to 50 kVA, 50.1 to 100 kVA, 100.1 to 200 kVA, 200.1 to 500 kVA, Above 500 kVA); Type (Standby, Line Interactive, Online); Application (Data Centers, Telecom, Healthcare, Industrial, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system, a device designed to facilitate an electrical or electronic load to keep running when the primary power source is lost or becomes unavailable for short durations, extends a robust tool that fully supports the reliable and consistent power supply needs of modern digital equipment. Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power management solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the UPS systems market. Power issues will therefore continue to remain high on business continuity plans. Growing migration to software as a service (SaaS), IoT, cloud computing and digitization is providing significant impetus to the application of UPS systems in various end-use areas. Rise in adoption of Smart homes and Industry 4.0 further offers new growth opportunities for UPS systems with intuitive design and intelligence. With increased virtualization, data centers have become widespread and critical, resulting in greater demand for UPS systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The market for under 5.0 kVA UPS system gained tremendous momentum in the recent years due to growth in the consumer and business end users. These segments utilizing high-end electronic network necessitated the demand for UPS systems. Power protection has emerged to assume prime importance in this highly charged technological environment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

20.1 to 50 kVA Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

In the global 20.1 to 50 kVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$368.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

