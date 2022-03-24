New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $2.3 Billion Global Market for Pipettes and Pipettors by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 11346

Companies: 95 - Players covered include Biotix, Inc; BRAND GmbH + CO KG; Capp ApS; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; Gilson, Inc.; Greiner Bio-One International GmbH; Hamilton Company; Integra Biosciences AG; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Nichiryo Co., Ltd.; OHAUS Instruments (Shanghai) Co., Ltd ; PerkinElmer Inc; SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG; Sartorius AG; SCILOGEX, LLC; Socorex ISBA SA; Sorenson BioScience; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; VistaLab Technologies and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Pipette Tips, Plastic Pipettes, Glass Pipettes, Mechanical Pipettors, Electronic Pipettors); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Pipettes represent one of the most commonly used equipment in science laboratories. Pipettes are plastic or glass-made tube-like devices through which the liquid is dispensed or aspirated. The device controlling the aspiration or dispense activities of these pipettes are called pipettors. Demand in the market is set to be driven by a number of factors, including increase in number of PCR diagnostic tests, increasing use of ultra-micro volumes in science laboratories, increasing demand from life sciences industry, especially in cell analysis and genomics applications and development of state-of-the-art, ergonomically-designed pipettes that are easy-to-use and more accurate. Additionally, requirements from food processing, environmental, chemical and pharmaceutical markets as well as stringent environmental legislations are expected to fuel the demand for pipettes and pipettors. Pipettes are one of the crucial components used for conducting RT-PCR to diagnose COVID-19 and the spiraling inflow of patient samples for testing led to pipettes shortage.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipettes and Pipettors estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Pipette Tips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic Pipettes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Plastic pipettes are at present the most consumed pipettes, replacing use of glass pipettes and currently represent a major force behind growth in the pipettes market. These pipettes have an edge over glass pipettes since they are unbreakable and freezable.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $249.8 Million by 2026

The Pipettes and Pipettors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Growth in North America region is driven by factors such as increasing focus on timely diagnosis as well as treatment of medical conditions, high per person healthcare spending, and adoption of advanced medical devices. In Europe, growth is driven by supportive policies pertaining to healthcare infrastructure, increasing focus on R&D, and rising incident of chronic medical conditions.

Glass Pipettes Segment to Shrink to $70 Million by 2026

Glass Pipettes are mostly made of borosilicate/ high quality soda lime glass. By shape and design, these pipettors are available in various types including Graduated Pipettes, Volumetric Pipettes, Blood Sedimentation Pipettes, Blood diluting pipettes, and Demeter Pipettes. In the global Glass Pipettes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$56.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a -2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.