New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $28.9 Billion Global Market for Calcium Carbonate by 2026

Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach US$28.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Calcium carbonate is extensively used as alkalizing agent, whitening agent and mineral filler in a broad spectrum of applications across several industries. Growth in the global market is set to be driven as a result of increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. The compound is also used widely in paints and coating industries, which has further been augmenting the market. The demand for the compound has been increasing across the plastic manufacturing industries as it is used in combination with various thermosets and thermoplastics. As the production cost for calcium carbonate is very low, it is preferred widely in various industries as a cheap ingredient. Growth in the global market post COVID-19 would be driven by improving construction activity and surging demand from various industries such as plastic, paper & pulp, packaging and automotive.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.1% share of the global Calcium Carbonate market. The global consumption of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is significantly influenced by the dynamics of its two major end-use markets, plastics and paper. The recent years witnessed rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry. Precipitated calcium carbonate is utilized as a rheology modifier in a variety of sealants such as formulations of PVC plastisols which find use in the automotive industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.62% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a key market due to increasing demand from end-use industries and strong construction activity. Paper continues to be the primary end-user industry, with China representing the primary consumer. Rising consumption of food and favorable macroeconomic scenario are propelling the demand for packaging products, creating a fertile ground for overall expansion of the market. North America is also a major calcium carbonate market. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the strong industrial base with key manufacturers. More

