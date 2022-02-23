New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $290.2 Million Global Market for NanoRAM by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Global NanoRAM Market to Reach US$290.2 Million by the Year 2026

Nanotube-RAM or NanoRAM or NRAM is a non-volatile random access memory that utilizes carbon nanotubes placed on a chip-like substrate. Carbon nanotubes-based non-volatile memory technology is anticipated to gain much traction over the coming years. Data storage requirement of different electronic gadgets including computers, smartphones, laptops and other electronics that are used on a daily basis is increasing, which is in turn fueling growth for the market for NRAMs and such other technologies that make possible higher data storage. Increasing investments in electronics and semiconductor industries also creates opportunities for growth for the market. Demand is expected to be high in the automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication applications, where the attributes of low power consumption and high-speed operation would be highly beneficial. NRAMs are also being integrated into circuits that can be easily accessed by any electronic device. Projects for digital transformation, across several industrial verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, also creates market growth opportunities. Furthermore, when compared to flash and DRAM, NRAM is faster. It consumes around 160 times faster volatile capacity/bit by using comparatively less power. NRAM also offers mass customization potential. In the form of a nanochip, it allows customization for numerous tasks.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% over the analysis period. Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.7% CAGR to reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 45.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11% share of the global NanoRAM market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $71.9 Million by 2026

The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 33% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is one of the key markets for NRAMs currently. Availability of improved technology infrastructure, combined with the factor of growing data center investments, creates an environment highly conducive to growth of the market for nano RAMs across the region.

ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution

Resistive RAM (ReRAM) is an emerging nonvolatile memory technology that combines the benefits of Flash memory and RAM. Featuring a simple cell structure, ReRAM technology requires minimum space and few mask steps which enables easy integration into existing manufacturing flows. ReRAM technology offers several advantages such as less energy consumption, high density, scalability, cost-effectiveness, faster write speeds and lower read latency than Flash memory, low read current, and CMOS compatibility. Its ability to scale below 10nm without negatively impacting its performance is expected to open up growth opportunities and drive wider adoption. However, the technology suffers from limitations of performance, integration and reliability, and difficult to control from physics point of view. With several versions of the technology under development, ReRAM is suitable for embedded memory applications, specifically in automotive, industrial, edge computing, AI, home automation, communications infrastructure, and security. Other areas include cost-sensitive applications like IoT devices and wearables, consumer products with low memory density requirements, and low-end MCUs. Another potential application area is in neuromorphic computing used in machine learning and AI.

The unique attributes of ReRAM provide a competitive edge over conventional nonvolatile memory technologies in addressing the energy and performance limitations faced by AI applications. High performance AI applications require high bandwidth and low latency data access to processors, IOs and storage. Embedded ReRAM provides fast access, energy savings and helps AI overcome the bottlenecks present in the existing architecture. ReRAM is expected to play a vital role in advanced AI applications, enabling AI neural networks to be housed within embedded systems rather than the cloud. This opens up opportunities from IoT to autonomous driving wherein data is increasingly processed at the edge. The deployment of 4G networks and advent of 5G networks exerts greater pressure on the storage requirements of mobile devices. Incorporating ReRAM on high-end application processors in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other computing devices with tightly integrated storage, helps remove external memory bus bottlenecks and expands battery life. The growth of IoT technologies led to the explosion of ultra-low power and energy smart tiny devices that require compact memory for storage of data and execution code. This presents untapped potential for ReRAM memory technologies due to its ability to reduce the frequency with which data is transmitted to the cloud, thus prolonging battery life.

Embedded Systems Segment to Reach $44.5 Million by 2026

As there is increasing emphasis on developing embedded applications for smartphones as well as IoT (Internet of Things) components, the focus is on new technologies with greater flexibility and better optimization. NRAM, in this regard is considered extremely promising, since the technology presents considerable potential for customization, implying that the technology can be built to meet the requirements of specific tasks. In embedded memory applications, NRAM can be used for creating more power microcontroller, microprocessor and other types of logic devices. In the global Embedded Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$60.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Million by the year 2026. More



