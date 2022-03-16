New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $7.2 Billion Global Market for Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 9498

Companies: 123 - Players covered include Aircel, LLC; Anest Iwata Corporation; Atlas Copco; BEKO Technologies, Corp.; BOGE Kompressoren; Donaldson Company; Eaton Compressor & Fabrication; Gardner Denver Inc.; General Air Products; Ingersoll-Rand; KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE; Mann+Hummel; Parker-Hannifin; Quincy Compressors LLC; Hangzhou Risheng Decontamination Equipment Co., Ltd; SPX FLOW, Inc.; Sullair, LLC; Sullivan-Palatek Inc and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Compressed Air Dryers, Air Compressor Filters); End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Metals & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers are the most ubiquitous electromechanical workhorse equipment used widely in homes, commercial establishments, and industries such as heavy machinery, general manufacturing, engineering, water pumping, process industries, mining energy generation, oil and gas exploration and distribution, power plants, petrochemicals, automobile service centers, textiles and chemical industry, among others. In the current era of machine-based manufacturing and industrialization, they represent ubiquitous and indispensable equipment. The compressed air contains kinetic energy which can be used for a variety of purposes such as operating pneumatic equipment like gantry cranes etc., cooling atmospheric air, for controlling robotic machines in assembly line plants, to vaporize paints, for blasting and cleaning operations, among others. Rapid economic development, industrialization, expansion in manufacturing bases, automation of industrial processes and massive investments in machinery have largely been responsible for the market's strong evolution over the years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period. Compressed Air Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Compressor Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $738.1 Million by 2026

The Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$738.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Food & Beverage End-Use Segment to Reach $816.3 Million by 2026

The food industry is a major end-use market as compressors draw in huge amounts of atmospheric air for compression and therefore there is high risk of contaminants such as water vapor, atmospheric dirt, oil vapor, and microorganisms. Given the growing concerns over the quality of compressed air as the often overlooked cause of contamination in the food industry, there is growing demand for clean air solutions in food processing. Demand is therefore forecast to be strong for compressors with anti-bacterial filters that filter out microorganisms. Especially poised to benefit are oil-free compressors as these compressors eliminate the risk of delivering oil into the air stream thus significantly reducing the risk of food and beverage contamination. Global market for Food & Beverage End-Use segment is estimated at US$611 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$816.3 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Food & Beverage segment, accounting for 32.7% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$87 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.