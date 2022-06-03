New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $89.1 Billion Global Market for Advanced Ceramics by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 19; Released: March 2022

Companies: 169 - Players covered include 3M Company; Applied Ceramics, Inc.; CeramTec GmbH; CoorsTek, Inc.; Kyocera Corporation; Materion Corporation; Momentive Technologies; Morgan Advanced Materials; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; NGK Insulators Ltd. and Others.

Segments: Product Segment (Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings, Matrix Composites); End-Use (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$69.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, while growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR. Going forward, demand for advanced ceramics will be dictated by the manufacturing sector as the materials are widely used in the production of a range of products including industrial machinery, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, aircrafts and electronic components, among others. Growth in the global market is expected to be driven by application of the material in new end-use areas and increasing usage in established applications due to the growing recognition of its wide ranging benefits such as corrosion resistance, thermal resistance, and high mechanical strength, among others. Opportunities would be guided by technological advancements and innovations, which enable the materials to compete efficiently with alternatives in the market, while also expanding their scope of usage to new end-use applications at the same time. Other factors to influence market growth patterns for advanced ceramics include environmental and regulatory issues, level of military activity, pricing patterns and competition from alternative materials among others.

In several areas of environmental technology and energy supply advanced ceramics allow low-wear and safer process control. They enable reduced emissions and a more efficient resource usage. Tremendous corrosion-, temperature-, wear-resistance make the ceramics the best alternative to materials in processes where materials that are highly abrasive are mixed, ground or transported. Components made of advanced ceramics offer significant benefits in the environmental technology field, for example, in waste recycling and processing and water recycling or treatment among others. The materials are able to withstand high mechanical stresses and extreme temperatures in energy generation applications.

Zirconia ceramics are extensively used in the medical sector, owing to their aesthetic, biological, and physical properties. This would offer tremendous opportunity for these materials to drive a surge in demand for endosseous implants, implant abutments, and artificial bones.

Next-generation high-speed communications such as 5G are further expected to offer new ground for expansion for advanced ceramics. The tremendous technological development coupled with intense requirement for stress resistance and longevity resulted in increasing demand for materials exhibiting extraordinary properties. The materials find application in vehicle electronics, engine field, contemporary vehicle lighting or in specialized fields as armor-plating for vehicles. There exists demand for lightweight materials exhibiting exceptional hardness, dimensional stability coupled with highest endurance, electrical or thermal insulation, thermal conductivity, heat resistance, wear and tear resistance and superior corrosion-proofing. In the automotive sector, advanced ceramic materials are witnessing increased consumption in battery components, attributed to their electrical and thermal properties. However, the higher prices of advanced ceramics in comparison to alloys and metals are currently restricting their demand across various industries, including chemicals, electronics, and automotive, and are expected to continue hindering growth in the advanced ceramics market over the next few years. The high prices of these materials are attributed to their costly production process, which requires expensive stones and different machinery that increases the production cost, and hence resulting in higher product prices.

Going forward, technical ceramics, both non-oxide and oxide ceramics, would be used for resolving many engineering challenges. They would make sustainable energies more economical and contribute towards engineering advanced tools for scientific discovery. Already, technical ceramics are employed in constructing crucibles for PV and semiconductor manufacturing for making solar energy more sustainable. A few years ago, manufacturing an intricate component with technical ceramics was unfeasible but now, there are methods for quickly prototyping even millimeter scale components with complex geometries thanks to research into L-AMT (Lithographic Additive Manufacturing) of sialons or derivatives of silicon nitride. Already, the technology demonstrated its usefulness in microturbines fabrication for more efficient processes in energy generation. In addition to their use in energy and environment technology applications, technical ceramics would find use in Industry 4.0, IoT and AI. The technology of AI, because of the need for more power (AI programs consume a hundred times more power than the human brain) is right now unsustainable. However, technical ceramics could offer help here. They could be used for replacing the conventional silicon based chips thus paving way for a sustainable AI.

Advanced ceramics would also support device interconnectivity growth when 5G and more autonomous devices emerge. Advanced ceramics are anticipated to find immense use in this field. And, as industries unlock newer machine automation capabilities through IoT and AI, technical ceramics would be there for assisting the smart production lines with digital transformation. The rapid evolution of the technical ceramics industry and the resulting need for organic growth is driving companies to collaborate with universities and startups to develop more advanced and innovative materials. Continuing efforts to engage in partnerships by participants are anticipated to facilitate the introduction of new glass and ceramic materials on the market. Since advanced ceramics are a combination of highly complex, pure and fine-scale microstructures, their manufacturing process is far more complicated than traditional ceramics. In addition to mechanical and thermal processing that are required prior to use in the case of traditional ceramics, advanced ceramics also require chemical pre-processing for segregation of the superior-quality material from ore or for conversion from a precursor. Factors such as technology improvements, especially in the fracture properties of ceramics, and evolution of new high-temperature fibers based ceramic composites, offer opportunities for growth. For instance, new-generation chemically bonded ceramics are gradually cannibalizing plastics and metals in a wide gamut of end-use markets including construction applications such as in bridges, manufactured housing, and buildings. Chemically bonded ceramics find extensive uses in advanced cement based construction products, such as, electrical fittings, wall panels, floors, roof tiles, cabinets and pipes. Projected widespread use of advanced ceramics in automotive heat engines (diesel components, and gas turbines), industrial heat exchangers, electrochemical devices, and medical implants/devices, among others, augurs well for the market in the medium to long term.

The US is the leading developer and producer of Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) and other ceramics utilized in heavy-load applications, supported mostly by NASA and Department of Defense (DoD) funding. Outstanding mechanical resistance and thermal shock properties of advanced ceramic material have created greater demand in military applications in the US. Advanced ceramic applications in lightweight body armor, infrared missile domes, aircraft engines, and various space applications are likely to lay the growth foundation for advanced ceramics in developed markets. Also driving demand for advanced ceramics in the US is the resurgence in the manufacturing sector led by factors such as low costs of domestic production, growing focus on product quality and trade protectionist policies that encourage reshoring. The increasing penetration of next generation technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, and 3D printing would also benefit the demand for advanced ceramics. In Europe, with implementation of Euro 6C legislation, demand for filters used in heavy-duty diesel engine exhausts continues to witness strong growth. In addition, low-emission zones established in various European cities, translates to additional sales of ceramic exhaust filters. Besides diesel particulate filters, ceramic filters are increasingly utilized in various aggressive environments, including filters for hot gas streams in power stations, filters for molten metals, ceramic membranes for ultra-filtration or micro-filtration in food drinks, incinerators, petrochemicals and other industrial units.

Asian countries, including China and India continue to drive demand for advanced ceramics. Growing demand from electronics, medical, and automobile sectors contribute to the market's growth. Asia dominates the production scenario in the global electronic components market, with the region accounting for nearly half of the global output. Majority of total passive components produced in Asia is supplied for production of electronic devices in industry segments such as telecom, consumer electronics, computer, oil & gas electronics, and automotive. Over the past decade there has been a significant surge in production of electronic components from parts of Asia, with China, Korea, and Taiwan especially standing out. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for advanced ceramics driven by China. Japan and South Korea are the other major markets in the region. The presence of large electronic device manufacturers has been attracting several manufacturers, both regional and international to set up their production facilities in these nations. China and Taiwan in particular prove to be new production centers for electronic components in the world, following footsteps of Japan.

China remains the undisputed leader in manufacturing competitiveness. Besides growing base for electronic production, growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid industrialization and the ensuing expansion of the manufacturing base, steady automobile production trends, and high consumer spending, especially in India and China. Strong demand is being witnessed currently even in the Indian market owing to strong growth from the coatings end-use sector. The growing prominence of Asia bodes well for the advanced ceramics market spurring opportunities for increased adoption of the material in new as well as existing applications, in line with growing sophistication of electronic devices. More

