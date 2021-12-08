New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $9.1 Billion Global Market for Cloud EDA by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 2371 Companies: 36 - Players covered include Agnisys Inc.; Aldec, Inc.; ANSYS, Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; JEDA Technologies, Inc.; Mentor Graphics Corporation; MunEDA GmbH; Synopsys, Inc.; Zuken and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)); Application (Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Cloud EDA Market to Reach US$9.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Electronic design automation (EDA) encompasses hardware, software and specific services to streamline the planning, implementation, design, validation and production of semiconductor chips or devices. EDA has been witnessing increasing acceptance among semiconductor chip or device makers owing to rising sophistication of these components, with some of the next-generation devices containing substantially large number of circuit elements. Cloud EDA paves the way for companies in reducing the time to market and in speeding up any innovation at maintained or lower operating costs. The advent of robust security measures for physical and technology resources, moreover, has created an environment for the semiconductor segment in which EDA cloud computing is as indispensable as a foundry is to the manufacturing of IC wafers today. As IC enterprises look more at leveraging more cloud capacities for ensuring more rapid turnaround times, particularly on cutting edge designs of process nodes, a clear comprehension of all cloud EDA options, costs and benefits can aid them in making decisions that best support their respective resources and needs.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud EDA estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Cloud EDA market. Semiconductor IP (SIP) refers to reusable design aspects including chip layout, and cell among other components used in manufacturing advanced Integrated Circuits (IC). The demand for computer-aided engineering (CAE) software is being driven by increasing focus of companies to outsource manufacturing tasks to various emerging economies like China, India and Russia. The integrated software helps companies in dealing with various issues associated with product prototyping along with recall.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Cloud EDA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.08% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$531.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

IC Physical Design & Verification Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

In the global IC Physical Design & Verification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$318.8 Million by the year 2026. More



