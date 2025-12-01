New Study Highlights the Importance of Shopping from Trusted Toy Brands & Retailers this Cyber Monday

The Toy Association Shares Safe Online Shopping Tips for Families

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families dive into Cyber Monday deals and the holiday shopping rush, The Toy Association™ is reminding gift-givers that reputable toy companies and trusted retailers selling toys in the U.S., whether online or in stores, comply with more than 100 strict federal safety laws and tests – giving families confidence as they shop.

However, not all online marketplaces are created equally. The Toy Association recently conducted a study examining toys purchased from two e-commerce platforms, Temu and Shein, and the investigation found that toys from these particular platforms frequently failed to meet U.S. safety requirements – an important reminder of why shopping from trusted sellers, who work year-round to prioritize safety, is so essential.

What the Study Found

Toys purchased from Temu and Shein were tested by a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-accredited third-party lab for compliance with specific federal toy safety standards, including requirements for mechanical and physical safety (e.g., small parts, small balls, battery accessibility); phthalates; and flammability. In addition, information on products, packaging, and online listings were evaluated for accuracy, proper labeling, and consistency with mandatory U.S. requirements. All of the testing was carried out in accordance with federally mandated regulations and test protocols. [Read the report summary.]

Key findings:



89% of the toys purchased specifically from Temu and Shein had at least one safety failure—failing mandatory safety testing and/or toy labeling, age grading, advertising, or other safety information.

of the toys purchased specifically from Temu and Shein had at least one safety failure—failing mandatory safety testing and/or toy labeling, age grading, advertising, or other safety information. 65% of the Temu and Shein toys provided misleading or incorrect safety information at the point of sale and/or on product packaging, including missing warnings, wrong age information, and other errors that put consumers at risk.

"When we tested dozens of toys sold by Temu and Shein, they received failing grades on our Toy Safety Report Card. These un-branded toys skirt U.S. toy safety laws and put children at risk," said Kathrin Belliveau, The Toy Association's chief policy officer. "This holiday season and throughout the year, consumers can shop with confidence when they stick to well-known brands and trusted sellers or local toy and game stores."

Safe & Smart Online Shopping: The "Three R's"

Families can shop safely this holiday by remembering The Toy Association's "Three Rs":

Reputation – Is it a well-known seller or brand you're familiar with? If so, you can feel confident clicking "add to cart."





– Is it a well-known seller or brand you're familiar with? If so, you can feel confident clicking "add to cart." Research – If you're not familiar with the seller, do your research. A responsible, legitimate company will have an official website.





– If you're not familiar with the seller, do your research. A responsible, legitimate company will have an official website. Reviews – If a toy has negative reviews or very few reviews, it could be fake. Watch out for typos, spelling mistakes, and poorly photoshopped photos — all red flags!

More Holiday Safety Tips for Parents

From selecting age-appropriate toys to supervising play once the gifts are unwrapped, The Toy Association offers clear, helpful guidance at PlaySafe.org.

