New Study Highlights Trademarks of an Effective Competitive Intelligence Group in the Pharmaceutical Industry

While it sounds simple enough, this is no easy task in the complex, ever-changing global pharmaceutical marketplace. For instance, according to new Best Practices, LLC research, one of the most critical attributes of a CI group, regardless of company size, is its ability to distill complex information and put the pieces back together as a compelling story that informs leaders' decision-making. Yet, only 15% of large companies in the study and 10% of the small-midsized companies said their CI team was "excellent" at doing this.

This is one of many insights that surfaced in the benchmarking study, "Pharma and Biotech CI Excellence: Optimizing the Structure and Efficiency of Your Competitive Intelligence Function." The research study was conducted to identify how leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are maximizing the impact of their competitive intelligence function.

Specifically, the study delivers benchmarks and insights around key activities, budget, vendor management, training, capabilities, and use of Centers of Excellence. It also presents data on the appropriate structure, roles and reporting relationships of the CI function.

The 51-page report analyzes the following areas:

Structures of CI functions, strengths and weaknesses of different structures, best practices

Roles and reporting relationships: CI stakeholders, reporting roles, reporting functions, geographic span of responsibility

Critical CI activities, ranking and budget

Enhancing CI capabilities: vendor management, soft and hard skills, skills gaps and skills ranking

Use of Centers of Excellence for CI functions

For this study, Best Practices, LLC engaged 23 CI leaders from 20 biopharmaceutical companies through a benchmarking survey instrument and focus group interviews.

Download a complimentary report summary at: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1498.htm.

Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis. The operational insights, findings and analysis form the basis for our Benchmarking Reports, databases and advisory services to support executives in commercial and R&D operations.

