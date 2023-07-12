New Study in Chinese Medicine and Culture Reveals History and Modern-Day Relevance of Plague

News provided by

Chinese Medicine and Culture

12 Jul, 2023, 08:36 ET

Researchers dig deep into the concept of Shu Yi (plague), tracing back the idea of zoonosis to China and establishing its relevance to present day

TIANJIN, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plague, known as Shu Yi in China, is an infectious zoonotic disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis that is transmitted by rodents and marmots. The term Shu Yi was believed to be coined by Chinese scholars in the late 19th century after the arrival of western medicine and considered a modern medical concept. There has been much research on the history of this epidemic and its impact on Chinese demography and society. However not much is known about the concept of Shu Yi and how it came to being.

Continue Reading
New Study in Chinese Medicine and Culture Reveals History and Modern-Day Relevance of Plague
New Study in Chinese Medicine and Culture Reveals History and Modern-Day Relevance of Plague

In a study published in Chinese Medicine and Culture, Prof. XinZhong Yu and Prof. Yu Tian from Nankai University, China, sought to investigate the conceptual history of Shu Yi. Through an exhaustive search of scientific and historical literature, the researchers traced its origins, prevalence, popularization, and relevance into modern-day life. "Our study reveals that the term Shu Yi had in fact started the study of zoonotic diseases in China and has resulted in a new paradigm of naming human epidemics after animals with co-morbidities," says Prof. Yu, the corresponding author of the study.

The researchers also noted that contrary to popular belief, the concept of Shu Yi was in fact a part of the folklore that was carried down by messengers and media. It was then formalized by scholars and doctors and found its place in the literature.

Prof. Tian observes, "In modern times, with cities expanding into previously wild areas, animal diseases and human health are finding a close link. Hence, we need to cultivate harmony and proper planning, in order to ensure a healthy coexistence."

The researchers conclude that among modern health systems, the most effective and holistic is the 'One Health' approach, which integrates humans, animals, food, urban planning, and environment, both from medical as well as management perspectives.

Reference

Authors: XinZhong Yu and Yu Tian
Title of original paper: The Establishment of the Concept of Shu Yi and Its Significance in the History of Knowledge
Journal: Chinese Medicine and Culture
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1097/MC9.0000000000000042

Affiliations:
Faculty of History, Key Research of Social History of China, Nankai University, China

About Chinese Medicine and Culture
Chinese Medicine and Culture focuses on the study of Chinese Medicine with the aim of promoting communication and dialogue between researchers who work in the natural sciences and humanities of Chinese Medicine. The journal aims to build an interactive platform for interdisciplinary, frontier, and textural research on Chinese Medicine and comprehensively reflect research in the fields of medical science research, cultural exchange, and historical heritage conservation.

Twitter:
@CMCoverseas 

Contact:
Jiayu Gong
021-51322295
[email protected]

SOURCE Chinese Medicine and Culture

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.