New Study Indicates SpotitEarly Detects Multiple Cancers Early By Using AI, Trained Canines And Breath Samples

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotitEarly , a biotech startup focused on transforming cancer screening by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and canines to detect cancer early in breath samples, is proud to announce the results of a successful new study for the early detection of cancer using its pioneering bio-AI hybrid cancer screening approach. The research – known as the Rainbow Study – was published in Scientific Reports, a Nature publishing group journal. It demonstrated that SpotitEarly has remarkably high sensitivity and specificity detecting early stage disease in multiple common cancers, including breast, lung, prostate and colorectal cancers, with its unique, single, breath-based test.

In the largest clinical trial to date for cancer detection using a fusion of AI and trained canines, SpotitEarly analyzed breath samples from over 1,400 individuals ages 22-94. Participants in the study provided a breath sample using a breath collection mask, a process designed to be quick and non-invasive. The samples were then sent to the SpotitEarly lab where it was screened by the AI-canine hybrid system. The test demonstrated exceptional accuracy, achieving a sensitivity of 93.9 percent and a specificity of 94.3 percent across the four targeted cancer types. Notably, the sensitivity for early-stage cancer detection (stages 0-2) was an impressive 95 percent.

"Taken together, these results are a very encouraging step toward improving cancer survival rates, especially given the ease of obtaining the breath samples used to perform the test," said Len Lichtenfeld, MD, chief medical officer of SpotitEarly and former deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society. "Discovering cancer early is critical to recovery. I am pleased to see these promising results and that this new research supports and validates our non-invasive, self-administered cancer screening method. In combining the unique, scent-based biometrics of dogs and the power of AI, we have successfully unlocked the technology to detect different common cancers, in its early stages, with a single test. I expect that these results will pave the way for the development of a new generation cancer screening test to enhance cancer screening capabilities."

The test demonstrated high early-stage sensitivity across all tested cancer types:

Breast cancer: 94 percent

Lung cancer: 97 percent

Prostate cancer: 97 percent

Colorectal cancer: 86 percent

The test has also shown efficacy in identifying other cancers as well.

The test is based on the detection of 'cancer odor signatures,' which are unique patterns of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) secreted into the respiratory system during the early stages of cancer. SpotitEarly's innovative bio-AI hybrid platform builds on the well-documented ability of trained sniffer dogs to detect cancer. By combining sniffer dogs—an integral part of the company's laboratory team—with dynamic sensors, AI-based models, and machine learning algorithms, the system can mark the presence or absence of cancer odor signatures within breath samples in just fractions of a second. This technology decodes hundreds of real-time signals from the dogs' physical and behavioral responses, integrating it with medical data to deliver an accurate, non-invasive and scalable cancer screening solution.

"SpotitEarly's solution demonstrates effectiveness in the early detection of cancer," said Prof. Nadir Arber, principal investigator and director of the Integrated Cancer Prevention Center (ICPC) at Sourasky Medical Center, who led the research. "After rigorously reviewing the clinical validation, I am deeply impressed by its potential to revolutionize cancer screening and set a new standard in early detection. SpotitEarly is on its way to becoming a game-changer in this field."

The study was conducted in conjunction with three leading medical centers in Israel, where the company operates an R&D center, including the Sourasky Medical Center, Hadassah University Medical Center and the Rambam Health Care Campus.

Following the success of the Rainbow study, the company plans to collaborate with leading US medical centers on two upcoming clinical trials. These trials aim to strengthen the evidence for its breath-based screening test for breast and lung cancers.

About SpotitEarly

SpotitEarly aims to revolutionize cancer screening with its breath-based early detection test for multiple types of cancer. Powered by a proprietary bio-AI hybrid platform, the test integrates advanced artificial intelligence with nature's unparalleled detection abilities to identify cancer-associated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at early stages. By combining AI with the scent-based biometrics of trained canines, SpotitEarly utilizes a simple breath collection process involving a face mask kit. A diverse, multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, scientists, and technology experts collaborate seamlessly to bring this innovative solution to life. Subject to regulatory approval, SpotitEarly aims to improve access to cancer screening, enhance early detection rates, and significantly boost survival outcomes. For more information, visit our website or follow SpotitEarly on LinkedIn .

