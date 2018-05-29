New Study Is First to Find Short, Intensive Workplace Wellness Intervention Provided Improvements in Employee Vitality and Purpose in Life

Employee wellbeing affects workplace productivity and engagement1,2, and can substantially impact health and healthcare costs3,4. Annually, productivity losses related to absenteeism cost U.S. employers nearly $225 billion. Presenteeism, the problem of workers being on the job, but because of illness or other conditions not fully functioning,5 appears to be even costlier than absenteeism. Lost productivity from presenteeism adds as much as $250 billion in costs to employers every year5. As adults spend a substantial amount of time at work, workplace-based wellbeing initiatives have the unique potential to positively influence employees' physical and psychological health.

"This is the first clinical study to show that even a short intervention can produce lasting benefits and changes in employee wellbeing," said Jennifer Turgiss, DrPH, M.S., co-author and Vice President, Behavior Science & Advanced Analytics at Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions. "These results will help us understand how to improve workplace wellness programs to maximize participation and cost-effectiveness, while ensuring employees reap the benefits from them."

"This study is an important proof-of-concept that workplace intervention programs have the potential to enhance employee wellbeing," said first author and corresponding author, Sai Krupa Das, Ph.D., nutrition scientist and principal investigator at Tufts. "To our knowledge, this is the first study to demonstrate significant improvements in multiple quality of life metrics with a 2.5-day immersive worksite-based intervention with employees."

This randomized controlled trial of 12 diverse worksites was designed to assess the potential of a workplace wellbeing program from Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute© to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life. The study found that six months after completing an intensive, 2.5-day intervention, employees experienced significantly improved vitality (energy levels; primary objective). Improvements were also seen in secondary objectives including purpose in life, general health and sleep. The intervention was a group-based behavioral program where participants worked with trained professional coaches who taught them a variety of techniques to optimize daily energy levels, develop their own purpose in life, create short and long-term goals, and review feedback from important people in their lives (e.g., family and coworkers). All enrollment and study assessments were conducted by investigators at Tufts University. Importantly, the study adhered to The National Institute for Health Care and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines to reduce the risk of experimental weaknesses and biases. Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions provided funding for the study.

About Vitality and Purpose in Life

In this study, vitality, measured by the SF-36 Vitality Scale, is defined as energy. Purpose in life, measured by the Ryff Purpose in Life scale, is defined as having a sense of direction that provides meaning in life. The importance of vitality and purpose in life have only recently received attention in the context of worksite wellbeing programs. For example, a study published in The European Journal of Public Health showed that vitality was significantly associated with motivation, absenteeism, presenteeism and work performance6. A growing body of evidence also demonstrates that purpose in life is tied to psychological health7, biological health indicators8, longevity9, preventative self-care10 and health care utilization metrics such as length of hospital stays10,11.

About Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions

Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, Inc. helps individuals stay engaged in long lasting behaviors that drive positive health habits and improve outcomes. Expertise focuses on designing interventions through a science-based, adaptive learning platform to sustain health behavior change. Businesses, partners and healthcare providers can benefit from enhanced patient and consumer experience to meet the demands of the changing healthcare environment. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, visit www.jnjhws.com.

Contact:

Toral Patel

Health & Wellness Communication Leader

Johnson & Johnson

Mobile: 732.421.3130

1 Boushey H, Glynn SJ. There are significant business costs to replacing employees. Center for American Progress. 2012;16.

2 Meyers MC, van Woerkom M, Bakker AB. The added value of the positive: A literature review of positive psychology interventions in organizations. European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. 2013;22(5):618-632.

3 Stewart WF, Ricci JA, Chee E, Hahn SR, Morganstein D. Cost of lost productive work time among US workers with depression. JAMA. 2003;289(23):3135-3144.

4 Asay GRB, Roy K, Lang JE, Payne RL, Howard DH. Peer Reviewed: Absenteeism and Employer Costs Associated With Chronic Diseases and Health Risk Factors in the US Workforce. Preventing chronic disease. 2016;13.

5 J Gen Intern Med. Presenteeism: A Public Health Hazard. 2010 Nov; 25(11): 1244–1247.

6 Van Steenbergen E, van Dongen J, Wendel-Vos G, Hildebrandt V, Strijk J. Insights into the concept of vitality: associations with participation and societal costs. The European Journal of Public Health. 2015;26(2):354-359.

7 Subramaniyan R, Veliah G, Gopichandran V. Purpose in life and its association with stress among persons living in a semi-urban area of Tamil Nadu. Journal of postgraduate medicine. 2014;60(4):377.

8 Mezick EJ, Matthews KA, Hall M, et al. Low life purpose and high hostility are related to an attenuated decline in nocturnal blood pressure. Health Psychology. 2010;29(2):196.

9 Ryff CD, Heller AS, Schaefer SM, Van Reekum C, Davidson RJ. Purposeful engagement, healthy aging, and the brain. Current behavioral neuroscience reports. 2016;3(4):318-327.

10 Kim ES, Strecher VJ, Ryff CD. Purpose in life and use of preventive health care services. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 2014;111(46):16331-16336.

11 Strijk JE, Proper KI, van Mechelen W, van der Beek AJ. Effectiveness of a worksite lifestyle intervention on vitality, work engagement, productivity, and sick leave: results of a randomized controlled trial. Scandinavian journal of work, environment & health. 2013:66-75.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-is-first-to-find-short-intensive-workplace-wellness-intervention-provided-improvements-in-employee-vitality-and-purpose-in-life-300655648.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions

Related Links

http://www.jnjhws.com

http://www.jjhpi.com

http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0890117118776875

