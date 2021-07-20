New Study of a Novel Metabolic Procedure with Self-Assembling Magnets for Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes deemed Safe and Feasible

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Windows Medical Corp, a clinical stage, privately-held medical device company, announced today the e-publication of a pioneering study in the official journal Obesity Surgery of the International Federation for Surgery of Obesity and metabolic disorders (IFSO) for bariatric/metabolic surgeons.

The peer-reviewed study, Sutureless Duodeno-Ileal Anastomosis with Self-Assembling Magnets: Safety and Feasibility of a Novel Metabolic Procedure, was conducted at Hospital Alemán by lead investigator Dr. Rudolf Baron Buxhoeveden and co-investigators Dr. Francisco Schlottmann, Dr. Marvin Ryou, Dr. Chris Thompson, and Dr. David Lautz. The aim of the study was to determine the technical feasibility and safety of sutureless duodeno-ileal side-side anastomosis in obese patients with type 2 diabetes using self-assembling magnets. A dual-path enteral diversion with large-caliber and durable anastomosis was achieved in all patients enrolled in the study.

"The GI Windows magnetic compression technology is the first to allow a digestive anastomosis to be performed with the use of a common flexible endoscope without opening the digestive tract, virtually eliminating the risk of postoperative bleeding and fistulas. Our patients need metabolic outpatient procedures and potentially reversible procedures that are safe with minimally-invasive technology; all characteristics that the duodenal-ileal diversion procedure with self-assembling magnets can offer," said by lead investigator Dr. Rudolf Buxhoeveden.

"From the beginning we have always believed the promise of magnetic compression in creating a safe, minimally-invasive anastomosis for patients with obesity and T2D," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Ryou. "This publication validates the safety and feasibility for self-assembling magnets and the potential to reshape the landscape in metabolic surgery."

About Self-Assembling Magnets

GI Window's self-Assembling magnets are a novel sutureless compression anastomosis device that is less invasive, easily delivered, and leaves no permanent foreign body, such as, the conventional anastomosis technology used today. In 2020 the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation on GI Window's self-assembling magnets, for a small bowel application.

About GI Windows

GI Windows Medical Corp is a clinical stage, venture-backed medical device company dedicated to developing the first fundamental breakthrough in anastomoses technology in both delivery and tissue compression. The company was spun out of Beacon Endoscopic (acquired by Covidien in 2014). GI Window's is currently headquartered in Westwood, MA.

