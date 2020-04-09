New study of Fortune 200 Chief Human Resources Officers finds a sharp rise in female CHROs, increase in CHRO turnover

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Strategy Group today released the third edition of the Chief Human Resources Officer Trends 2020 Report highlighting trends in the CHRO marketplace and introducing the thirty-six Fortune 200 Chief Human Resources Officer who came into the role in 2019.

Through conversations with Fortune 200 CHROs and analyzing publicly available data, the CHRO Trends 2020 Report found:

Female CHROs are on the rise : 78% of new CHROs in 2019 were female, representing the largest class of female CHROs since this report's inception. In the Fortune 200 overall, over two-thirds (67%) of CHROs are female, a 12% increase over 2018.

: 78% of new CHROs in 2019 were female, representing the largest class of female CHROs since this report's inception. In the Fortune 200 overall, over two-thirds (67%) of CHROs are female, a 12% increase over 2018. CHRO turnover increases : Nearly 19% of the Fortune 200 Chief Human Resources Officers turned over in 2019, representing a 16% higher turnover rate in 2019 versus 2018.

: Nearly 19% of the Fortune 200 Chief Human Resources Officers turned over in 2019, representing a 16% higher turnover rate in 2019 versus 2018. Internal succession continues to decline : 2019 yielded the lowest rate of internal CHRO successors since this report's inception with 53% of CHRO appointments coming from internal successors.

: 2019 yielded the lowest rate of internal CHRO successors since this report's inception with 53% of CHRO appointments coming from internal successors. CEO turnover drives CHRO turnover : 2019 was a significant year for CEO turnover, with a 40% increase in CEO turnover compared to 2018. This increase in CEO turnover resulted in a larger turnover of the CHRO role. Of the 35 new CEOs who came into the role in 2019, 40% have replaced their Chief Human Resources Officer.

The Talent Strategy Group report authors also conducted in depth conversations with the new 2019 CHROs to discuss the issues at the top of their agendas. Their concerns include the attraction and retention of top talent, increasing HR and managerial accountability and capability, and navigating the paradox of maximizing for today versus investment in tomorrow to drive enduring business results.

