New study of IBX data finds that using NeuroFlow's digital platform to connect patients to behavioral health speeds up access to care, improves outcomes, and reduces costs

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study based on Independence Blue Cross (IBX) claims data finds that connecting patients to behavioral health care through NeuroFlow's digital platform with care navigation helps speed up access to care, improves outcomes, and lowers overall medical costs. Researchers from IBX, NeuroFlow, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania contributed to the study, which was published in the December 2025 issue of the American Journal of Managed Care.

"Our goal was simple. We wanted to see how integrating a digital platform with care navigation into primary care could change access to behavioral health services," said Aaron Smith-McLallen, PhD, director of Data Science and Health Outcomes at Independence Blue Cross and senior author on the study. "From January 2021 and July 2023, we studied the impact this approach had on access to care, utilization, and overall medical costs. The results were clear; it not only improves care but also lowers costs."

Close to 13,000 IBX members with commercial health plans were identified for the study. They were split into two equal groups. One group saw primary care providers (PCPs) that used the digital platform with care navigation to link patients to outpatient behavioral health services. The other group saw PCPs who did not use a platform. The researchers evaluated the two groups' data from January 2021 to July 2023, comparing changes in members' outcomes before and after use of the digital platform. What the researchers found was that members whose PCP had access to the platform were seeing positive results. Those members were:

68% more likely to receive outpatient behavioral health services compared to the comparison group.

33% less likely to visit the Emergency Department for behavioral health-related issues.

43% less likely to have a behavioral health related inpatient admission to the hospital.

"This research validates the power of combining advanced technology with human-centered care," said Chris Molaro, CEO of NeuroFlow. "Our platform doesn't just make referrals, it uses data-driven insights to proactively identify members who need behavioral health support, matches them with the right resources based on clinical needs and capacity, and embeds the entire process into busy care teams' workflows. We are proud of the impact that this technology has had on getting patients to appropriate care quickly and keeping them out of the hospital."

Despite the increased use of outpatient behavioral health services, the study also showed that there was significant cost savings associated with using the digital platform. Total medical costs for members whose PCP had access to the platform were lower, $-27.63 per member per month 18 months after their use of the platform.

"Our members deserve timely, dependable access to behavioral health care, and that's something we are committed to ensuring they have," said Dr. Richard Snyder, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Independence Blue Cross. "The results of this study clearly demonstrate that our work to enhance our members' access to behavioral health care is making a real difference. They're improving health outcomes, increasing engagement in outpatient care, and driving down overall health care costs."

